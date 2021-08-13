EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor’s sis Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani tomorrow at their Juhu Bungalow

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that ’s sister Rhea Kapoor is tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. Sonam Kapoor was staying with husband Anand Ahuja in London for over a year & recently came back to Mumbai to be with her family. Rhea is marrying Karan at their Juhu residence.

According to a report in India Today, a source informed them that Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s marriage at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu is like to be a two-three day affair. However, a spokesperson for the family has not confirmed the same. Rhea and Karan have been in a romantic relationship for the past 13 years. Rhea has often displayed love and adoration for Karan on her social media. Last year marking Karan’s birthday, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of the two of them. She also wrote a heartfelt post that read, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman”

In May, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a food post. Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend, Karan Boolani, enjoyed a delicious meal which was made by Rhea herself. The producer, took to her Instagram story to share a picture of their delightful dinner plate and said, “Karan Boolani had a super specific Wednesday night. Craving/Request Meatball Heros with provolone and Jammy Marinara”. Karan reacted to it by sharing the post and called himself “One lucky Guy”.

Rhea Kapoor has made her mark in the industry by producing some female-led films in the past decade. Karan Boolani has worked as an assistant director in Rhea’s maiden production. Rhea started her career by producing Aisha in 2010, which starred Sonam in the titular character. Later Rhea produced Khoobsurat and the film became a launchpad for actor in Hindi cinema. Rhea’s last produced film so far ‘Veere Di Wedding’ set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhasker in the leading parts.

