EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan says his film Coolie No. 1 was made 'only' for the theatres and not OTT

The countdown for JugJugg Jeeyo's release has begun . Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine as their much-anticipated movie is soon going to hit theaters. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. Their promotional activities are in full swing currently. Just on Tuesday, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the JugJugg Jeeyo duo chatted and opened up about a lot of topics. Varun Dhawan even opened up about Coolie No.1 and its digital release.

Varun Dhawan opens up about Coolie No.1's OTT release

During the interview, we asked Varun if he felt than an entertainer like Coolie No.1 was a perfect film for the theatres. Varun replied saying that Coolie No. 1 was made for the theatres only and it wasn’t made for OTT but they were very blessed to find partners like Amazon Prime and that it worked for the both the parties. He said that it was a great partnership in that sense. He emphasised that the film was definitely made for the theatres and that he wished it came to the theatres. Then he went on to quote legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan expressing that whatever happens, happens for the good.

Meanwhile, during the chat, Kiara expressed her gratitude for the love that has been coming her way all this while. She said, “I feel that extra gratitude on this day every single year because technically it’s my birth in my career”. When quizzed about her biggest learning during her career so far, the actress stated, “Everything. From my first film to now I think every step in my journey has been an experience, has been a learning, and has made me who I am today. Every single person I have worked with my actors, directors, the teams, and technicians, I’ve learned so much from them. So I feel I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am without them and I am just…. There’s so much gratitude”.

