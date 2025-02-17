EXCLUSIVE: Was Akshay Kumar in a relationship with Sheeba Akashdeep? Actress reveals truth; ‘You are unable to be normal…’

Akshay Kumar had his fair share of relationships before he married Twinkle Khanna in 2001. He was rumored to be dating his former co-star Sheeba Akashdeep, and most recently, the actress admitted being in a relationship and also delved into how their fondness grew because of common interests.

During an exclusive conversation with us, Sheeba Akashdeep was asked if she was dating Akshay Kumar in the ‘90s. In her response, the actress was honest to confess, "When you are young and working in close proximity ho jaata hai ishq vishq (you fall in love)."

For the unversed, the duo has shared screen space in the 1992-released action-thriller film, Mr. Bond, directed by Raj N. Sippy.

When asked if there was an immediate friendship and likeness towards each other, the former actress revealed, "Yeah, both are fitness crazy people, and family friends...My nani and his mom would play cards together. So, yeah, it was."

Watch the full interview here

Sheeba also talked about the reason behind their split, stating, "I think we were children. Dono bache the tab and it’s like I don’t even talk about it, I find it so funny, matlab kya hai usmein baatein karne wali? baat hi nai hai yaad bhi nai hai 3 decades ho gaye (What is there to talk about, I don’t even remember now. It has been 3 decades)".

The actress was asked if one can be friends with their ex, to which, Sheeba explained, "When you are very young, you are very emotional, you’re so emotional that you are unable to be normal after that for the longest time. Young love, it is very passionate and very powerful, and it’s like an explosion so when that explosion happens after that it has to come down very hard, so friendship doesn’t survive. No chance!"

"They are just too much invested in a relationship, to become friends later just doesn’t happen unless you are really mature. 90% of people are not that. You can’t suddenly become normal and start talking about the weather," she said on a concluding note.

Sheeba got married to filmmaker Akashdeep in the year 1996 while Kumar tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna in 2001. On the work front, Sheeba was last seen in Jigra.