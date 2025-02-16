THROWBACK: When Saif Ali Khan said he would never want Kareena Kapoor to change her religion; ‘I don't buy or…’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are the ultimate couple goals. They’ve been happily married for over 13 years now and are proud parents to two kids- Jeh and Taimur. Before tying the nuptial knot, the duo dated for a while. In this candid throwback, we got our hands on an old interview of the Jewel Thief actor who had, back then, admitted that he would “never want Bebo to change her religion”.

During an interview with Mail Today back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan, during his dating period with Kareena Kapoor, revealed that he would never want her to change her religion. He mentioned that he doesn’t believe in it and if and when they get married, no one would be required to change their faith.

"I would never want her (Kareena) to change her religion. That is the trouble with religion really... it expects conversion. I don't buy or believe that. I think it's good that the government, too, has - unless I'm misinformed about the law amended to include it in the Special Marriage Act. If and when we do get married, no one has to change his or her religion," Saif said.

Notably, the interview surfaced in June, and months later on October 16, 2012, the two got married in an intimate celebration attended by close friends and family members. The couple welcomed their two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2016 and 2022 respectively.

Advertisement

While speaking with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush last year, Tim Tim and Jeh’s former nanny Lalita D’Silva revealed that Bebo follows Christianity. She remembered the actress telling her to play hymns if she liked, that she would also play for both the little ones.

" Phir she, (Kareena), used to say that the Punjabi hymn, Ik Onkar, she used to follow that toh woh laga dete the (I used to also play Ik Onkar too as she liked that)," she had shared.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to share screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat for their next, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. The film also features Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in the key roles.