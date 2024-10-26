Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Aamir Khan ‘was amazing to work with’ in Afsana Pyar Ka, says Neelam Kothari; recalls his 'very particular' side

Neelam Kothari is a well-known Bollywood actress who stepped into showbiz when she was 16. After taking over the 80s till the early 2000s, she returned to entertaining the audience with the reality TV series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. During an interview, she recalled sharing the screen with Aamir Khan in the 1991 romantic drama film Afsana Pyar Ka. She stated that Mr Perfectionist was very particular about his scenes and performances.

During a candid chat with Radio Nasha, actor Neelam Kothari went back in time and reminisced how it was to work with Aamir Khan, back in the 90s. The Hum Saath-Saath Hain fame stated that the PK actor was amazing to work with. She added, “He was very, very particular about his scenes and performances. He would say, ‘Let’s do one more shot’ because he is that particular,” adding that sweetness was in the simplicity back then. She also underlined recalled shooting the peppy number Tip Tip with Khan in just three days.

In the same interview, she also shared her experience of working opposite superstar Rajesh Khanna in the 1989 drama Ghar Ka Chiraag. According to Neelam, Khanna was very quiet and reserved on sets. “He was extremely helpful because, for me, Ghar Ka Chirag was a mature character,” the actress stated, adding that an actor’s reaction automatically comes out beautifully when they are working with a legend and an amazing actor like him.

After sharing screen space with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh in the two seasons of the TV show, she was also offered to play a minor role in Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta’s Netflix series Masaba Masaba. Soon after, she was seen in one of the segments of Made in Heaven.

For the unknown, the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives recently dropped which was renamed Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Apart from the four popular Bollywood wives, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, art collector Shalini Passi, and entrepreneur and close friend of several Bollywood stars, Kalyani Saha Chawla.

