Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Seema Sajdeh praises Salman Khan for standing up with Malaika Arora when her father passed away; 'When it comes to a crisis...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Seema Sajdeh is the ex-wife of Sohail Khan, the younger brother of Salman Khan. Recently, she expressed her appreciation for Salman and his family for their support of Malaika Arora following the passing of her father. Despite being busy with a shoot outside the city, Khan made a point to visit Malaika at her father's residence as soon as he returned to the airport to extend his condolences. Sajdeh was touched by this gesture and remarked that the Khan family always comes together to support others in need, like her and Malaika.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated in 2017. Although she was occasionally seen with him and his family at various events, Salman Khan never attended any event with her. However, after the sudden passing of Malaika's father, Salman stepped forward to offer his support, an act that was appreciated by netizens.

In a new interview with News18, Seema Sajdeh admitted that she was ‘moved’ by the actor's gesture and stated that the actor's family always extends support when she or Malaika needs it.

She said, "They are rocks. When it comes to a crisis or if you need anything, they are all there. That's what makes them this family they are."

When Arora's father passed away, the actress was shooting outside the city, and her ex-husband was the first person to arrive at her home. Moreover, everyone from the Khan family joined her in the personal crisis.

After separating from Arbaaz, Malaika Arora began dating Arjun Kapoor. However, earlier this year, media reports confirmed that the couple had parted ways.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Seema Sajdeh was married to Sohail Khan for 24 years before they separated in 2022. In her newly released show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, Sajdeh admitted that she has been dating her former fiancé, Vikram Ahuja.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan arrives at Malaika Arora's mom's residence to offer condolences as family mourns Anil Mehta's demise