Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Seema Sajdeh reveals going on dates is 'worst' after divorce from Sohail Khan; 'What if he…'

Fashion designer and reality TV personality Seema Sajdeh recently discussed her experiences with dating following her divorce from actor Sohail Khan. Seema and Sohail were married from 1998 to 2022 and share two sons. In a recent conversation, Seema revealed that the thought of dating again after her divorce initially felt overwhelming and intimidating to her, adding, "Going on dates is the worst part, and what if he turns out to be a serial killer?"

Advertisement

In a conversation with Janice Sequeria, Seema Sajdeh shared her thoughts on being single again, revealing that dating was the most challenging aspect of it.

Sajdeh shared that although many encouraged her to have fun and meet new people after divorce, she couldn’t help but feel anxious. Seema revealed that after watching numerous episodes of Law and Order: SVU, she often found herself worrying about worst-case scenarios, even questioning what if the person she met turned out to be a serial killer.

Seema, who is widely recognized for her role on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives , mentioned that she considered herself "old school" when it came to dating and was unfamiliar with modern terms like "situationship."

She also recalled a humorous mistake she made while using a dating app for the first time. Seema explained that after a night of heavy drinking with friends, she decided to try the app at their suggestion.

Advertisement

However, when she woke up the next morning, she realized she had accidentally selected "female" as the gender for her potential partner, thinking the app was asking for her own gender instead.

In the same interview, Sajdeh also expressed her views on infidelity, saying that she doesn’t consider an affair to be a deal-breaker. She explained that as humans, we learn and grow from such experiences. However, the diva emphasized that the nature of the affair matters. In her opinion, even if a partner merely thinks about someone else, it already constitutes cheating.

Before her marriage to Sohail Khan in 1998, Seema was engaged to businessman Vikram Ahuja, but ended the engagement. Seema and Sohail tied the knot with an Arya Samaj ceremony, followed by a nikkah.

The couple had two sons: Nirvaan, born in 2000, and Yohan, born in 2011. After 24 years of marriage, they decided to separate in 2022. Since then, Seema has moved on and is currently in a new relationship.