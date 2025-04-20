Seema Sajdeh says 'affair is not a deal-breaker'; admits marital issues between couple affect children: 'seeing this irritable parent...'

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh recently opened up about her divorce from Sohail Khan. In an interview, the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame stated that the environment at home is tense when kids see an "irritable parent". Sharing her two cents on infidelity, she said, "an affair is not a deal-breaker."

Actor-producer Sohail Khan got married to Seema Sajdeh in 1998. They have two sons, Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan. After decades of staying in wedlock, the couple parted ways in 2022. Recently, in an interview with Janice Sequeira on her YouTube channel, she spoke about her divorce and how it affects the kids.

Seema stated that when a couple is in a marriage where they're constantly bickering with each other, they're not giving their 100% to their kids. Hence, they're the ones who're losing out. "Seeing this irritable parent in the house, the atmosphere is tense, you can literally cut it with a knife because it's so thick," Sajdeh expressed.

The Bollywood wife further shared her opinion on infidelity and stated that "an affair is not a deal-breaker." Backing her statement, the celebrity divulged that we are humans and grow from it. Moreover, it also depends on what type of affair it was. According to her, even if a partner is thinking about someone, they've already cheated.

The deal-breaker, according to Seema, is to see how the couple is going through life. "Life is short, live it and be happy," she stated, adding that laughter is the best medicine, and the day you stop laughing together, it's over.

Further on, she also touched upon the personal growth that came after parting ways with Sohail. The fashion designer and entrepreneur stated that one should be able to reach a point where they like that person again and not hate that person. People tend to get complacent in a marriage. "At that time, if you'd asked me, I would've blamed everything on him," she admitted.

In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema spoke about dating businessman Vikram Ahuja. She also revealed that he is the one she was engaged to before she got married to Sohail Khan.

