7 famous actresses in Bollywood: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood has been a breeding ground for immense female talent over the years. The industry owes much of its allure to its heroines, who have consistently captivated audiences with their beauty, acting prowess, and charming aura. In the age of social media, actresses wield unprecedented influence, and share glimpses of their personal and professional lives on these platforms.

Breaking traditional molds, these actresses have proven time and again that they can carry a film solely on their shoulders, challenging conventional norms and redefining the industry. These leading ladies enjoy immense popularity, garnering accolades for their outstanding achievements and leaving an indelible mark not only in India but also on the global stage.

Here's a curated list of famous actresses in India, presented in alphabetical order, who continue to shine in the contemporary cinematic landscape.

7 famous actresses in Bollywood who have captured hearts of Indian audience:

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Birthdate: November 1, 1973

November 1, 1973 Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stands as one of the most popular actresses in India. Crowned Miss World in 1994, she ventured into acting with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in 1997, followed by her Hindi debut in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Beyond her illustrious filmography, Aishwarya earned the prestigious Padma Shri award from the Indian government in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government in 2012.

Her global impact is undeniable; she made history as the first Indian actress to serve as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003. In 2007, she married actor Abhishek Bachchan, forming one of the industry's power couples. Aishwarya made her Instagram debut in 2018 and has since garnered a following of 13.3 million admirers.

Top 5 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movies are:

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Devdas

Dhoom 2

Jodhaa Akbar

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

2. Alia Bhatt

Birthdate: March 15, 1993

March 15, 1993 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Alia Bhatt has undeniably carved her place as one of the best actresses in India. After her debut lead role in Student of the Year in 2012, she has embarked on a journey of numerous highly acclaimed roles. Her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi earned her a National Award in 2023. Venturing into Hollywood with Heart of Stone, Alia has left an impact on the global stage by also making her debut at the Met Gala and becoming a brand ambassador for an international luxury brand.

Alia has diversified her portfolio by launching her conscious clothing brand and establishing her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia is happily married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. With a staggering following of 81 million on Instagram, Alia's influence extends far beyond the cinema. Whether it's her outfits, skincare routine, recipes, or more, Alia has a knack for going viral, making her a trendsetter and a cultural icon.

Top 5 Alia Bhatt Movies are:

Raazi

Gully Boy

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Darlings

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

3. Anushka Sharma

Birthdate: May 1, 1988

May 1, 1988 Birthplace: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India

Anushka Sharma stands as one of the top Indian actresses. Her journey began with a memorable debut in 2008 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, leading her to portray strong, female-centric roles in the future. In 2023, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, further solidifying her presence on the international stage.

Anushka, alongside her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, forms one of the most beloved couples, boasting top brand endorsements. With a dedicated following of over 66 million on Instagram, she offers fans glimpses into both her personal and professional life, creating a connection that transcends the screen.

Top 5 Anushka Sharma Movies are:

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Band Baaja Baaraat

NH10

Dil Dhadakne Do

Sultan

4. Deepika Padukone

Birthdate: January 5, 1986

January 5, 1986 Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Deepika Padukone, since her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has consistently graced both critical and commercially successful films. Venturing into Hollywood with XXX: Return of Xander Cage, she expanded her global footprint. Deepika also boasts numerous global endorsements and her influence reached new heights when she was selected as a Cannes jury member in 2022.

Deepika has her own production house, and is a prominent advocate for mental health awareness through her foundation. In 2018, Deepika tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh, capturing the hearts of fans with their dynamic chemistry. With an impressive following of over 77 million on Instagram, Deepika stands as one of the most famous Indian actresses.

Top 5 Deepika Padukone Movies are:

Om Shanti Om

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Chennai Express

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Bajirao Mastani

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Birthdate: September 21, 1980

September 21, 1980 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan, hailing from one of the most prestigious film families, made her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee. Since then, she has carved her own niche with a combination of strong performances and commercial hits. Several of her characters have attained iconic status, illustrating her enduring cultural influence and making her one of the most famous actresses in India.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and is a mother to two sons. Her commitment to work, evident in her determination to continue working even during pregnancy, serves as an inspiration for many women. Her Instagram debut in 2020 quickly amassed a following of over 11 million, showcasing her ever-growing presence on social media.

Top 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan Movies are:

Omkara

Jab We Met

3 Idiots

Veere Di Wedding

Jaane Jaan

6. Katrina Kaif

Birthdate: July 16, 1983

July 16, 1983 Birthplace: Victoria, Hong Kong

Katrina Kaif made her breakthrough in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005, marking the beginning of a successful career. Since then, she has delivered numerous commercial hits and is celebrated for her iconic dance numbers, including Sheila Ki Jawani and Chikni Chameli. Her prowess in action roles, especially in the Tiger franchise, has earned her the title of the action queen.

Beyond her acting career, Katrina has ventured into the business world with her own cosmetic line. In 2021, she tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, and their wedding garnered widespread attention. Joining Instagram in 2017, Katrina has amassed a massive fan following of over 78 million, firmly putting her on the list of famous Indian actresses.

Top 5 Katrina Kaif Movies are:

Namastey London

New York

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Ek Tha Tiger

7. Priyanka Chopra

Birthdate: July 18, 1982

July 18, 1982 Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India

Rising to fame after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, Priyanka Chopra embarked on her Bollywood journey with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Priyanka has since delivered critically acclaimed performances and contributed to major box office successes. Her achievements include two National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri.

Venturing into Hollywood, Priyanka made her mark with the show Quantico, solidifying her status as a global icon through brand associations and high-profile event appearances. Married to singer Nick Jonas, the couple share a daughter named Malti Marie. With approximately 90 million followers, Priyanka is the most followed Indian actor on Instagram, reflecting her widespread popularity and influence.

Top 5 Priyanka Chopra Movies are:

Aitraaz

Don

Fashion

Kaminey

Barfi

