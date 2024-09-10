Fardeen Khan says ‘it was easier to slip in character’ with Riteish Deshmukh in Visfot: ‘There’s a lot of comfort, trust, and...'

Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh worked together in Heyy Babyy and the duo recently united once again for Visfot. Khan who made a comeback on screen with Heeramandi, recently talked about his bond with Deshmukh and also shared that it was “easier to slip into character” in Visfot as the duo have a " lot of comfort, trust, and respect".

In a recent chat with News18 Showsha, Fardeen talked about the strong bond he shares with Riteish Deshmukh, noting, "I know Riteish very, very well. There’s a lot of comfort, trust, and respect between us. We both have a reasonable amount of experience under our belts, so it’s easier for us to slip into our characters as part of any story."

"He has done so amazingly well. The depth and honesty with which he has portrayed the emotions in the film are brilliant. His role is really complex, and he has executed it masterfully. It’s going to be one of his standout performances," he commented.

Earlier in the year, Fardeen returned to Bollywood after a 14-year hiatus with Heeramandi. Expressing his excitement, he mentioned feeling fortunate to come back at a time when varied, meaningful, and refined content was being produced. He also noted that the consecutive releases were unplanned, humorously adding that he wished he had the power to organize them that way. He reflected that sometimes one must simply trust the process and focus on what can be controlled.

Fardeen considers his hiatus a blessing, as it allowed him to return to his career without any emotional or professional burden. He explained that after a 12-year break, he came back feeling free of baggage, with a fresh perspective akin to that of a newcomer. Although unsure of the roles he would be offered, he chose those that he felt would enable him to contribute meaningfully to the story.

Khan was asked if he was more open to taking risks, he shared that in Heeramandi, he was informed from the start that his role would consist of nine scenes. In Khel Khel Mein, he played a supporting role, while in Visfot, he is a parallel lead alongside Riteish.

