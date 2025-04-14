Farhan Akhtar wanted someone who could look like Shah Rukh Khan’s boss in Don; Here’s how Rajesh Khattar aka Singhania came on board

Actor Rajesh Khattar, known for his roles in films such as Don, Sooryavansham, and Khiladi 786, recently reminisced about being cast in Don by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. In the movie, Rajesh portrayed the character of Singhania, who was meant to be the superior of Shah Rukh Khan’s character. He admitted to having some reservations about the role, particularly with how his character was styled and depicted. Upon expressing these concerns to Farhan, the director reassured him by explaining that he was chosen specifically because they needed someone who could convincingly portray a figure of authority over Shah Rukh’s character.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Friday Talkies, Rajesh Khattar recounted that he had initially been invited to audition for a different role in Don. When he was later informed that he had been cast, he naturally assumed it was for the same part he had tried out for.

He went on to reveal that his character, Singhania, did not exist in the original version of the film. While the rest of the characters were retained from the original, Singhania was a new addition, and Khattar admitted he had no prior knowledge about the character at the time.

Khattar mentioned that at one stage, there were discussions about potentially removing the character of Singhania from the film altogether. He recalled that Javed Akhtar was possibly involved in those conversations with Farhan Akhtar, though he wasn’t entirely certain.

According to him, there had been talks suggesting that Singhania might be excluded from the script. Khattar also admitted that even while the shoot was underway, he remained somewhat dissatisfied, as he had hoped for a more prominent role in the film.

Rajesh Khattar recalled feeling unsure about his appearance in the film, noting that he was dressed entirely in white—from his clothes to his shoes—which made him feel he resembled veteran actor Ajit.

This led him to question the direction his character was taking. During the shoot, he approached director Farhan Akhtar to express his concerns and asked if it was because he wasn’t capable of playing a different role.

Farhan reassured him, stating that wasn’t the case. He explained that casting someone as Shah Rukh Khan’s boss required a distinct presence, not someone typically seen playing villainous roles.

The Don 3 diretcor also clarified that the all-white costume was chosen deliberately to make a strong impression in limited screen time. Khattar admitted that, at the time, he didn’t fully grasp the reasoning behind these creative choices.

Khattar also noted that over time, his portrayal of Singhania had become closely associated with him. Following Don, he was frequently offered similar roles, leading to a period where he felt typecast in the industry.

