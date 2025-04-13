Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra joins Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4; Shah Rukh Khan set to begin King shoot and more

It has been a week full of major news from the Hindi film industry. From Priyanka Chopra joining Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4 to Shah Rukh Khan commencing the shoot of King. Check out the list of important news below.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Gadar 3 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol says he 'would love to play Tara Singh over and over again'; shares the reason behind it

A fan asked Sunny Deol about the possibility of a third installment in the Gadar franchise. Responding to the query, the actor expressed his eagerness to reprise the role of Tara Singh, calling it a "wonderful character" he would love to play repeatedly.

He went on to describe Tara Singh as a character that encompasses everything—from innocence to romance. Deol remarked that the character has depth and intensity, adding with a laugh that when Tara Singh loses his temper, he leaves no stone unturned.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to begin King on May 18

Pinkvilla reported that preparations for the first schedule of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King are already underway. The actor is expected to begin shooting from May 18. The initial leg of the shoot will reportedly take place at a studio in Mumbai, followed by international schedules in the UAE and Europe.

3. Don 3: Will Ranveer Singh-led action thriller's shoot get delayed due to Dhurandhar? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh is currently filming Dhurandhar, the upcoming project directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar. However, according to a recent Filmfare report, the film's schedule might be affecting his next big venture, Don 3. A source cited by the portal revealed that delays in the shoot of Dhurandhar are, in turn, pushing back the timeline for Don 3.

4. EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra joins Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4; Filming begins early 2026

Amid ongoing speculation surrounding the casting of the much-anticipated superhero franchise Krrish 4, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Priyanka Chopra is set to make her return to the series. The actress will reportedly reprise her role as Priya, reuniting with the beloved franchise after a long hiatus.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar is proud as her film Homebound gets selected for Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor's film Homebound has been selected for a premiere at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2025. The proud moment was celebrated by her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who shared his joy, while her sister Khushi Kapoor and The Archies co-star Vedang Raina also showed their support and excitement for her achievement.

6. EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol on Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor & Yash: 'We are aiming for perfection'

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sunny Deol is joining Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra. The actor is set to portray the role of Lord Hanuman in the epic saga. Sunny also shared that he is thoroughly enjoying the process of working on Ramayana.

7. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse after 7 years

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has revealed that her cancer has relapsed. Marking World Health Day, Tahira shared the update through a heartfelt and optimistic post on social media. She was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

