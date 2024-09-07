Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 9 Best Bollywood songs to elevate your Ganapati celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi not only marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha but also brings immense joy and happiness to his devotees. He is welcomed with great pomp and festivity. On this auspicious occasion, people install an idol of the god and worship it for ten days.

Needless to say, the festival has also inspired various iconic Bollywood tracks that celebrate the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. So, Pinkvilla brings you a list of some popular Bollywood songs that are perfect for celebrating the festival with utmost delight.

9 Best Bollywood songs to channelise your inner love and devotion for Ganapati bappa

1. Sindoor Lal Chadayo - Vaastav (1999)

This song from the Sanjay Dutt starrer will immerse you in the spirit of the Ganesh festival. It beautifully captures the essence of Vighnaharta, making it a must-listen for the season. Composed by the duo Jatin-Lalit, Sindoor Lal Chadayo is sung by Ravindra Sathe. His deep voice, combined with the heart-thumping beats of this aarti, makes it an essential track when discussing Ganesh Chaturthi songs.

2. Deva Shree Ganesha - Agneepath (2012)

Although it has been more than a decade since its release, Deva Shree Ganesha remains one of the most popular songs played during Ganesh Chaturthi. This modern-day devotional anthem starts slow but builds up to leave you with goosebumps by the end. With Hrithik Roshan decked out in a saffron kurta and red tilak, the track has become a Ganpati festival classic. Deva Shree Ganesha is voiced by Ajay Gogavale and beautifully composed by the duo Ajay-Atul.

Advertisement

3. Gajanana - Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Gajanana from Bajirao Mastani is a sacred prayer to the Almighty, featuring triumphant beats and the powerful voice of Sukhwinder Singh. As a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, the song is not only melodious but also exceptional in its own right. The song is beautifully picturized with Kashibai (Priyanka Chopra) performing aarti while the fearless Mastani (Deepika Padukone) fights to save her newborn child.

4. Sadda Dil Vi Tu - ABCD (2013)

This song delivers an electrifying fusion of hip-hop and heart-thumping beats, serving as a vibrant tribute to the Almighty. The musical banter is set during a pivotal moment in the movie—the finale of a dance competition. This upbeat track combines the energy of dance with devotion to Lord Ganesha. Hard Kaur’s dynamic voice makes it a go-to song for every Ganapati celebration.

5. Hey Ganaraya - ABCD 2 (2015)

Following the template of the first movie, ABCD 2 also features a Ganapati song. Titled Hey Ganaraya, the song expresses gratitude to Lord Ganesha and captures the devotional feelings of the dance performers. Beautifully sung by Divya Kumar, the track has a classic touch that elevates its magic to a new level. It proves that devotion to Lord Ganesha is not only shown through folded hands and prayers but also through dance acts performed with utmost sincerity, reflecting heartfelt emotions.

Advertisement

6. Mourya Re - Don (2006)

When speaking of the popular songs to play on Ganesh Chaturthi, how can we miss out on the song Mourya Re from Don? Featuring Shah Rukh Khan drenched in the devotion of Bappa, this track ticks all the boxes of a perfect tune, including catchy beats and enthusiastic vocals. The dance-worthy music of this track makes Mourya Re a popular choice during Ganpati celebrations.

7. Bappa - Banjo (2016)

If you’re in search of a song that can make you dance while offering a spiritual mood, Riteish Deshmukh’s Bappa is for you. Sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Bappa boasts meaningful lyrics, heart-thumping music, and crazy beats that will make you want to roll on the floor.

The rock vibe combined with a touch of desi music makes this track a flavorful song. Beautifully penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has a full-on Mumbaiyya vibe that elevates the fun to a higher level.

Advertisement

8. Vighnaharta - Antim: The Final Truth (2021)

This high-energy festive dance track features Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Aayush Sharma. Ajay Gogavale lends his voice to this devotional song, composed by Hitesh Modak. The track celebrates the joy and spirit of the Ganapati Bappa festival during an important event in the film. Varun Dhawan adds magic with his dance moves, while Salman Khan performs the aarti of the lord.

9. Ganapati Aarti - Sarkar 3 (2017)

This track is a must, ranking among the best aartis ever featured in a Bollywood film. Its power is unmatched, and Amitabh Bachchan’s deep voice makes it truly iconic. There are moments that give you chills while listening to its verses. You can't help but hum along, instantly getting into the mood. The song appears with Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3.

That’s all! Hopefully, you liked the list we curated and will choose these musical bangers to accompany this year's Ganapati celebration. Comment down your favorite track from the list. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that are high on the spirit of Ganapati celebration