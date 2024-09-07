Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that are high on the spirit of Ganapati celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival to celebrate Bappa's arrival whom we worship as Vighnaharta. Bollywood movies and their connection to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations need no proof. There are several movies that beautifully capture the essence of Indians’ devotion to Lord Ganesha. While you celebrate this auspicious day by performing aarti and religious rituals, here are some of the best Bollywood movies that you can not afford to miss watching this Ganesh Chaturthi.

7 Bollywood Movies to binge watch this Ganesh Chaturthi

1. Agneepath

Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and Om Puri is considered among the best remakes ever in Bollywood. The crime drama, directed by Karan Malhotra, was a big success during its release.

The story is set in the chawls of Mumbai where Ganapati bappa is celebrated with utmost respect and joy. The movie boasts a song sequence titled, Deva Shree Ganesha set against the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi. The musical banger sung by Ajay Gogavale of the Ajay-Atul duo is considered among the top picks to celebrate the almighty. It is picturized beautifully in the plot with a crime going on during the festivities.

Agneepath is best remembered for the brilliant performances of Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt along with this devotional Ganapati bappa track.

2. Wanted

Wanted is the film that is touted as the comeback for Salman Khan after a series of flops. The actor played a grayish shade character in the movie that is weaved against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld. The crime drama has a musical banger titled Jalwa, that celebrates the high spirit of the Ganapati Bappa festival.

Salman Khan's crazy dance moves over Sajid-Wajid's heart-thumping beats make it an iconic song to celebrate the joy of Ganesh Chaturthi. As the song comes to its end, Govinda, Prabhu Deva, and Anil Kapoor also join Bhaijaan to groove over the floor.

3. ABCD

The Remo D'Souza directorial venture, ABCD is a full-on dance movie. It celebrates Ganapati Bappa through a song. The musical banger titled Sadda Dil Vi Tu is placed at a crucial point in the climax of the movie. Sung by Hard Kaur, the upbeat devotional Ganesha song became one of the major highlights of the movie.

It's sequel ABCD 2 also follows the same template of a Lord Ganesha song in the climax.

4. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Starring Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? is an underrated comedy drama. Directed by Ashwini Dhir, the movie follows the story of a couple living in Mumbai. Their lives turn upside down when a distant relative overstays in their home.

The comedy-drama also has an important angle around Ganapati festival. The characters welcome an idol of Lord Ganesha in their home and perform the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. On the visarjan day, somehow their guest (Paresh Rawal) goes missing, what happens next should be watched in the movie only!

5. Vaastav

Vaastav: The Reality is a gangster drama that delves deep into the dark world of Mumbai underworld. It stars Sanjay Dutt in his iconic role of Raghu Bhai. His dialogues and performance were lauded along with a special Ganapati Bappa song.

The Mahesh Majrekar directorial crime drama movie boasts a beautiful Ganapati song titled Shendur Laal Chadayo in the voice of Ravindra Sathe. The Ganesh aarti takes you instantly to the devotional mood.

6. Satya

The Ram Gopal Varma-directed gangster drama is considered among the path-breaking movies in India. The Manoj Bajpayee and JD Chakraborty starrer movie tells the story of Mumbai Underworld. It is among the first few movies which show the underworld with a realistic approach.

The climax of the movie is placed against the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi. It shows how underworld gangsters take the shadow of a festival to kill someone in the crowd. Satya is a must-watch gangster drama.

7. My Friend Ganesha

It is a children's film that revolves around a young boy who finds his friend in Ganesha after his parents get involved in their busy daily lives.

The 2007 movie stars Ahsaas Channa in a pivotal role with a special animated character of Lord Ganesha. The comedy-drama movie celebrates the almighty with a fresh concept that makes him children’s favorite God. The movie also has a beautiful song dedicated to the Ganapati Bappa. My Friend Ganesha was also turned into a franchise after the success of the first part. It has a total of three installments in the franchise.

That's all! Besides the above-mentioned movies, some other notable Bollywood films that have Ganapati Bappa celebration as one of the subplots include Bal Ganesh, Don, Morya, Sarkar, Mumbai Saga, and others.

That's all! Besides the above-mentioned movies, some other notable Bollywood films that have Ganapati Bappa celebration as one of the subplots include Bal Ganesh, Don, Morya, Sarkar, Mumbai Saga, and others.

