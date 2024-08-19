9 best Vaastav dialogues: From Sanjay Dutt's famous ‘50 tola’ to ‘Akkha Mumbai pe raj karta hai apun’

Among Sanjay Dutt's many great performances, Vaastav is one such movie that is cherished even today. Over the years, the Mahesh Majrekar directorial debut has attained a cult status, while Dutt's character Raghu Bhai saw unprecedented popularity and became iconic. Who can forget that famous 50-tola dialogue of Sanjay Dutt! Be it drama, emotions, performances, or iconic Vaastav dialogues, they all live in our hearts rent-free.

The crime-drama movie Vaastav: The Reality stars Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Shivaji Satam, Paresh Rawal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles alongside Sanjay Dutt. Here's looking at some of the memorable Vaastav dialogues you can't wish to miss.

9 best Vaastav dialogues that made it a cult-classic

1. Suleiman Bhai, ek time tha jab akkha Mumbai pe Bitthal Kaniya ka raj tha, ye dono mera wohich din wapas layenge

This is a dialogue between Bittal Kaniya (Ashish Vidyarthi) and Suleiman (Paresh Rawal) when the underworld gangster Kaniya gives shelter to Raghunath (Sanjay Dutt) and his friend Dedh Footiya (Sanjay Narvekar) and agrees to pay Rs 20 lakh for their safety to the rival gang.

Ashish Vidyarthi nailed the role with his acting chops. The actor has a short but impactful role in the movie.

2. Chhuna mat mujhe, main khooni hoon…mujhe police ke hawale kar do

This is the major turning point in the film when Raghunath shoots two gangsters in the heat of the moment while defending himself. The incident leaves Raghunath in shock, and he asks Bitthal Kaniya to let him surrender to the cops.

Post this sequence, the innocent character of Raghunath turns into a gangster, Raghu Bhai, who kills people just for money. Sanjay Dutt showcased his vulnerability in this sequence and won hearts with his performance.

3. Ye dekh asli hai asli, 50 tola 50 tola kitna? 50 tola

This is the first dialogue between Raghu Bhai and his mother (Reema Lagoo) when he visits his home on a Diwali night after becoming an underworld gangster. Raghu points out his golden jewelry and proudly states that it is the real gold of 50 carats.

Sanjay Dutt's 50-tola dialogue has become a part of pop culture and has garnered immense popularity over the years.

4. Hey maa, ye akkhi Mumbai me koi police wala nahi hai jo nazar utha ke apun ke sath baat kar sake, Mumbai pe raj karta hu raj kya? Are pakadne ki baat chhod, apun ko koi touch bhi nahi kar sakta. Samjhi?

This is Sanjay Dutt's dialogue when his mother asks his father (Shivaji Satam) to tell him to surrender. While replying to her, Dutt, as Raghu, talks about his power and says that he rules the city; there is no one who can even touch him.

Raghu Bhai laughs with pride and portrays himself as the King of Mumbai.

5. Chidiya ke bachhe jab bade hote hai na, to aasman mein akele udne lagte hai…hamare bachhon ko bhi ye adhikaar hai. Fark sirf itna hi hai ki hamare bachhon ko udne ke liye aasaman nahi hai aur zameen hai jo chhoti se chhoti hoti chali jaa rahi hai

Delivered by Reema Lagoo, this dialogue comes when her son and Raghu's brother Vijay (Mohnish Bahl) decide to leave the chawl and live separately with his newlywed wife, leaving his parents behind.

Reema Lagoo gave one of her best performances in this film.

6. Mumbai pe raj karta hun main Mumbai pe. Are apne jigar pe bana hun main, kisi minister ne nahi banaya mere ko. Arey tere police station jata hoon na to salaam thokte hai tere sahab log khade hoke

Deepak Tijori played a policeman and a friend of Raghu in the movie. When he confronts Raghu for killing an old social worker, the underworld gangster replies in a loud tone that he rules the city; whatever he is today, he made it on his own.

This Sanjay Dutt's dialogue became very popular among the masses after its release.

7. Baba, bachpan se main ye train dekh raha hun, kabhi VT se Dadar, kabhi VT se Karchan, kabhi VT se Kaza, Thana se VT saali ekhich patri pe chalti hai. Kya ye road pe chalegi? Kya ye hawe me udegi? Kya paani me chalegi? Nahi Baba. Apun ne bhi aisich koi patri pakdi hai baba. Kya kahte hai wo track. Ab poori zindagi ye track ye patri nahi badal sakunga baba…poori zindagi finish

Among many Vaastav dialogues, this one comes when Raghu tells his father that he can't avert his destiny now. Whatever path he has chosen, he has to go with it only.

Sanjay Dutt delivered these lines in an emotional state, leaving the audience in tears. This is a vulnerable sequence between a son and his father.

8. Ek taraf tum mujhse ye umeed rakhte ho ki patni ke roop me poori lagan se tumhara ghar sambhalun, bistar sambhalun, bachhe sambhaloon lekin darja kya doge patni ka? Nahi…tumhare liye to main sirf ek ra*di hun

The dialogue, spoken by Namrata Shirodkar, highlights the pain of Raghu's wife, who was once a sex worker. Namrata gave a brilliant performance as the female lead, and her chemistry with Sanjay Dutt was cherished by the fans.

9. Maine nahi mara mere bete ko, maine to mukti di hai. Wo toh kab ka mar gaya tha, aaj jaan nikal gayi hai. Maine nahi mara mere bete ko

This is the famous Vaastav climax dialogue where the mother herself shoots her son Raghu down. This gripping drama in the climax was never seen before in Indian cinema, leaving the audience in complete shock.

Vaastav: The Reality is among the best movies in Sanjay Dutt's filmography. The movie was a huge blockbuster at the box office and was also lauded by the critics. These were the 9 best dialogues of Vaastav. Tell us in the comment section which one you liked the most.

