EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan's gym and diet routine will inspire you to eat and stay healthy

Parth Samthaan with his fitness routine is surely setting the bar high. Team Pinkvilla in our new segment titled Fitness 101 got an exclusive sneak peek into his gym regime which will motivate you to follow a healthy lifestyle.

The video starts with the actor walking into the gym and sharing that he always requires something to energize himself, so he drinks a pre-workout beverage. He mentions that he works out for about two hours, three times a week because staying fit is crucial in the entertainment industry.

What does Parth Samthaan carry in his gym bag?

Parth Samthaan shows further in the video that he brings along a water bottle, shaker for blending pre-workout drink, and a napkin for maintaining hygiene when sweating a lot. He also emphasizes the importance of using a good deodorant and perfume to prevent body odor. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor further talks about the protein powder he consumes and says, "Me ek scoop roz mix karta hu shaker mei (I mix a scoop of protein powder into the shaker.) You will see me stretching after I have this pre-workout and then dheere dheere I start getting into my groove, start listening to motivational music". His favorite songs are Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sultan, songs from KGF and Baahubaali.

Take a look at the exclusive video of Parth Samthaan's gym routine:

Parth Samthaan's gym diary:

The Bigg Boss 16 star who has a love for fitness further said, "Mei doh ghante nonstop workout karta hu (I workout for two hours nonstop.)" He then consumes his Beach Blast protein powder which is his favorite flavor, having milky color, and quips, "It is basically having coffee shots and I need every day before workout, nai toh adhuraa pan lagta hai (I feel incomplete.)"

Advertisement

The importance of a good warmup for Parth Samthaan:

The Kausautii Zindagii Kay actor loves to warm up before his workout and believes that 10-15 minutes of the same is important for flexibility which is also good for your spine, knees, hamstrings, calf and also gives a good stretch to your legs. Parth begins by demonstrating, "Basic stretch hota hai lower back le liye (basic stretch for) which is called Cat and Camel Pose. Joh cat pose hota hai (in cat pose), stretching your lower back, looking up, and in camel pose you stretch your upper back, keep breathing."

The 33-year-old actor then does cardio and reveals that before a workout, he does a 5-6 mins brisk walk which is important. It helps in improving blood circulation, and charges your body before exercise. He then does pushups, flaunting his biceps as he says, "If you got it flaunt it." He also believes in the importance of wearing the right kind of clothes during workouts and in keeping himself comfortable, to avoid hamstring injuries for which he wears stretchable leggings, coupled with lightweight shoes.

Advertisement

As the video progresses, Parth is seen working out for 45-50 minutes and says, "15 years ago, I used to be 110 kg; 32 kg I lost with a lot of cardio, and aerobics. I burn calories and fat." Parth can then be seen engrossed in doing the Seated row, Bent over barbell row, Lateral pull down, One arm dumbbell row, and Wall handstand.

He ends his back workout with a cooldown session for 15 minutes. Parth lies down in Shavasana position and ends his workout routine by talking about the importance of breathing, stretching, and the cool-down process after a heavy workout. Parth has surely motivated his fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle with his dedicated fitness routine.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor share how their 'yaariaan' has grown in past 9 years