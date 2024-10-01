Govinda hospitalized after he accidentally shoots himself in leg; manager shares health update

Veteran actor Govinda has been admitted to the hospital following a leg injury. As reported by PTI, citing the Mumbai Police, the wound was a result of an accidental gun shot from his own revolver.

Govinda is currently receiving treatment at CritiCare Hospital, while authorities have confiscated his firearm and launched an investigation. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4:45 am when the actor was heading out for an appointment.

The reason as to why Govinda was checking and carrying the gun is not known yet. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha updated on the actor’s health and told ANI, “Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now.”

The actor’s family and team have not yet released an official statement. According to PTI, he has been discharged from the hospital. "It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious,” the manager added.

Earlier this year in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that he joined the party because he believed it to be "clean."

Govinda’s last television appearance was as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane in March, where he often shared stories from his successful Bollywood career. After the show ended, he shifted his focus to politics and is now frequently seen participating in various Shiv Sena events.

Known for his string of comedy hits, Govinda has starred in popular films like Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu, Rajaji, Partner, and more. His most recent film role was in the 2019 movie Rangeela Raja, directed by Pahlaj Nihalani.

We wish actor Govinda a speedy recovery.

