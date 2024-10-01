5 most gripping docuseries on Netflix to keep you entertained and on the edge

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder, violence, and death, which could be triggering for some readers.

With the advent of multiple streaming platforms, movie watchers are flooded with scores of content to choose from. While there are several movies and TV shows that can be enjoyed at one’s convenience, there are also some docu-series that bring to life stories that have never been narrated. To help the viewers and reduce their confusion, we have hand-picked five gripping docuseries on Netflix that one should definitely watch.

5 best docuseries on Netflix to binge-watch:

1. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Appearances: Anurita Jha, Annsh Shekhawat, Samaksh Sudi

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Crime

Director: Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy

The four-episode documentary series investigates the shocking disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea is alleged to have murdered Sheena, who was initially reported as her sister. However, it was later revealed that she was her daughter. The story of the missing girl made headlines because of the involvement of Indrani and Peter, influential personalities who are known to be in the tight circle of the media, celebs, and politicians. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth series unfolds the gruesome realities of the case, investigating the buried truth about their family dynamics.

2. Wild Wild Country

Appearances: Ma Anand Sheela, Philip Toelkes, Jane Stork

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Crime

Director: Chapman Way, Maclain Way

One might have heard the name of Osho, the world's most controversial guru who led a community of followers and even built a Utopian city deep in the Oregon country along with his one-time personal assistant, Ma Anand Sheela. While the cult decided to take over the quaint neighborhood, the backlash from the locals objecting to their way of life eventually became a national scandal. This is one of those Netflix docuseries that tells the tale of a man controversial Indian guru, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, and how he ended up becoming Osho and ruling the lives of millions of people. Wild Wild Country is spread over six episodes.

3. The Romantics

Appearances: Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Documentary

Director: Smriti Mundhra

Unlike the earlier two documentary series, which investigated and revealed the truth behind some popular criminal tales, The Romantics relives the cultural legacy of iconic Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra. It is a celebration of the father of romance in Indian cinema. The four-episode series showcases his iconic movies and tells some untold stories about their making. It also features several B-town biggies who worked closely with the ace film director and producer.

4. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

Cast: Altaf Hussain, Bunny Adhikari, Mukesh Pandey, Ankit Sharma, Manjit Singh, Sanjay Bansal

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Crime

Director: Ayesha Sood

The Indian Predator series is a Netflix true crime docuseries based on real stories about Indian society. Its first installment was the three-episode series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, which showcased how a serial killer would challenge the system to catch him before his next attempt. The miniseries includes interviews with officers, journalists, and other people involved in getting to the root of the case.

While the first part of the series went live in July 2022, it was followed by Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom, and the last installment, Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore.

5. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Appearances: Anita Anand, Hemani Bhandari, Barkha Dutt, Manoj Kumar, Naresh Bhatia, Mukesh Sengar, Brajesh Kumar

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Crime

Director: Leena Yadav, Anubhav Chopra

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is one of the gripping docuseries on Netflix that took the audience inside the Delhi house, which saw the death of 11 members of the same family in June 2018. The true-crime three-part docuseries was given the title because the family lived in Burari's Sant Nagar neighborhood.

Through her non-fictional series, Leena Yadav wanted to highlight the several stories surrounding the incident. The Netflix original showcases how a couple was affected by the death of an elderly man and maintained a diary penning all the instructions and advice given by the deceased to them to attain a good life from his heavenly abode. Their blind faith in the spirit led them to plan the ritual mass suicide of their family members.

These are some of the intriguing and must-watch docuseries on Netflix for every person who likes to know the truth behind true tales. Do you have anything to add to this list? Let us know in the comments.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

