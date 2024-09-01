Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao says 'Stree' is like his 'saasu maa' as he picks best villain between her and Sarkata

Shraddha Kapoor’s on-screen character in Stree is all over the hearts and minds of Rajkummar Rao’s Bikki avatar. While many thought Shraddha was Stree in part 1, our confusion was cleared in the recently released movie’s sequel. Stree 2 also introduced a new antagonist in its universe called Sarkata and Rao had now chosen his favourite villain among him and Stree.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar Rao shared in Hindi that he likes his ‘Stree Ji’ more than Sarkata as he has a personal connection with her. “Bohot pyaari si hai, aati hai saari pehenke, aadha ghoonghat nikaal ke, fir jab mujhe dekhti hai to unka real roop bhi aa jaata hai saamne (She is sweet; she comes draped in saree with half-hanging veil and when she sees me, her real personality comes out).”

When the host said that he seemed to be in love with the Stree, Rajkummar replied, “Stree ji to meri saasu maa jaisi hai (Stree is like my mother-in-law).”

For the uninitiated, Stree 2 has emerged as one of the biggest successes of recent times with its box office earnings on the border of entering the Rs 500 crore club. Directed by Amar Kaushik under the writing of Niren Bhatt, this horror-comedy has been jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The movie is a sequel to 2018’s film Stree and is set in a Madhya Pradesh village named Chanderi. This is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in hilarious roles. The third part of the Stree franchise has already been announced.

Strangely after Stree 2’s monumental success, a conversation about who should be credited for this mammoth triumph has been doing rounds. When asked the actors, they are either subtly dodging the topic or many are laughing it off. Recently the writer acknowledged the controversy and wondered where it is coming from.

"I think some narratives are formed by fan clubs... Eventually, people know it's a piece of art, and everyone is equally important,” Niren said adding that not just on-screen talent, but people across other units have equally contributed to Stree 2’s success.

