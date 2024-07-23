Harleen Sethi REACTS to being labeled as Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend; Here's what she said

Actress Harleen Sethi, who was recently seen in Disney+Hotstar's series, Bad Cop, keeps grabbing headlines for her dating life. Harleen was in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal for quite some time before their break-up in 2019.

The actress recently reacted to being labelled as Vicky's former girlfriend while expressing that she doesn't like to identify herself with it.

Harleen Sethi says this about being referred to as Vicky Kaushal's ex

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Harleen Sethi was asked if she ever felt an identity crisis as she is labelled as the former girlfriend of Vicky Kaushal.

Referring to her Instagram handle, Harleen said, "My Instagram bio has two words, 'I Am'...aage kuch nahin hai...(It doesn't have anything beyond that). I have a problem in general with identifying myself with anything."

The actress added that she won't even refer to herself as an actor as she has various roles to play in life.

Harleen further emphasized being a daughter, sister, or friend while stating that ultimately she is everything on her own.

Harleen Sethi talks about whether she has moved on or not

Harleen Sethi was further quizzed about whether she still cherishes her relationship with former boyfriend Vicky Kaushal or has moved on in her life.

To which, the actress said, "I think you are a product of all the experiences that you had in life. So it is very important to be grateful for everything and everybody who has come into your life...given you some experiences, some lessons."

Harleen stressed that there is no point in holding onto something from the past while adding that the "ship has sailed".

When Harleen spoke about her identity in the past

In Pinkvilla's 2019 interview, Harleen Sethi spilled the beans about how the actress' close ones get bothered by the rumors post her break-up with Vicky Kaushal. Harleen had said that she was associated with a "movie star" and hasn't been in a film yet but that doesn't make her "any less" of an actor.

Harleen Sethi broke up with Vicky Kaushal after his 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the work front, before Bad Cop, Harleen worked in series like Broken But Beautiful (2018) and Kohrra (2023).

