Ananya Panday REACTS as her father Chunky Panday takes driving test after 43 years; Did he pass or fail?

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is enjoying the success of her newly released series Call Me Bae. She recently showed support on social media by liking a post from her father, Chunky Panday, who revealed that he took a driving test after many years—and passed!

On September 10, Chunky Panday took to Instagram and shared a photo showing him driving a car and posing with a Mumbai police officer seated beside him. Dressed in an orange T-shirt and blue jeans, Chunky is all smiles for the camera. In his caption, he announced, “Gave a Driving test again after 43 years. And guess what..... I Passed. Thank you RTO Mumbai #roadsafety.”

As soon as Chunky Panday posted the photo, it received likes from several people, including his daughter Ananya Panday, his wife Bhavana Pandey, Karisma Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, and other celebrities. Fans also flooded the comment section with congratulations and heart emojis to celebrate the actor’s achievement.

On a recent episode of Farah Khan's food vlog on YouTube, Ananya Panday’s father, Chunky Panday, requested that she cook daily. Ananya humorously responded that she would need to be paid for it. During the episode, Ananya, while helping Farah Khan and her cook Dilip at her home, prepared chicken fried rice for her family.

When Chunky tasted the dish, he complimented Ananya and suggested she should cook like this every day. Ananya replied with a playful remark, saying she’d be willing to cook more often if they could discuss her 'salary' for the job.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday is currently garnering praise for her new Prime Video series Call Me Bae. This comedy show, directed by Colin D'Cunha, is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. The eight-episode series follows Bella (Bae) Chowdhury, who, after living a luxurious life in Delhi, finds herself facing financial difficulties and trying to make ends meet in Mumbai.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series features a diverse cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, Mini Mathur and many more in prominent roles.

