Nora Fatehi says she can't dress like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, or Ananya Panday; 'I have a lot of conflict...'

Nora Fatehi is known for her acting and chart-topping dance numbers in Bollywood. Recently, the actress revealed that she has to ask her stylists and producers not to dress her like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, or Ananya Panday because she has a different body type. She added that it's often difficult for them to understand her logic, but eventually agree.

In an interview during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Nora Fatehi opened up about her experience regarding styling in Bollywood. The Canadian dancer, who has always been vocal about her experiences in Bollywood, mentioned how she has to ask and put forward her logical suggestions when it comes to styling in the industry.

She shared that after working for a long time in India, she can talk and ask her stylists not to dress her like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, or Sara Ali Khan because she has a different body type.

Recalling her experience, she said, "I have a lot of conflicts where I do have to push this on stylists and directors because they will make certain clothes and be like, 'Well, the others are wearing this.'"

Consequently, Nora has to explain that she understands them, but she has a different body type, and they need to decide her outfits and look accordingly. She added that her body type is uncommon in the industry, so the stylists don't understand what she tries to explain.

However, the Crakk actress remains adamant about her stance, and they agree. Moreover, Fatehi feels that wearing the outfits worn by other actresses will take away the attention from the choreography and the beauty of the dance.

For those unaware, Nora made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of films like Bharat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Madgaon Express, and Crakk, among others. She has also been featured in popular songs like Manike, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Kamariya, Dilbar, and more.

