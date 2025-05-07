‘You can’t rehearse that’ says Bhumi Pednekar as she shares trick on filming intimate scenes with Ishaan Khatter; reveals enjoying THIS the most

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter are all set to share screen space in The Royals. The release date of the upcoming regal romantic series is just around the corner. The actress recently talked about her experience of working with the actor, as she reflected on filming intimate scenes with him in the upcoming show.

During a recent interaction with Zoom, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she and Ishaan Khatter took intimacy workshops and spent a fair amount of time just being with each other. She mentioned how their off-screen bond and camaraderie translated into comfort on-screen.

She said, "Ishaan fairly knows a lot about my life and vice versa, which created a lot of comfort. I went into this knowing that I would have to not have inhibitions around him.”

In addition to this, she also credited Ishaan for making her feel comfortable while shooting intimate scenes. She noted that since they had already taken workshops, there was already a lot of trust. Furthermore, Bhumi stated that she enjoyed their silences the most while working with Ishaan.

In her words, “What I enjoyed the most with Ishaan is our silences. You can’t rehearse that. It can’t be written, it just happens.”

In another interview with Just Too Filmy, Bhumi was asked how it felt to be a part of a show, The Royals, where she wasn’t being objectified. Sharing a light-hearted take on it, she mentioned that she hadn't been objectified throughout most of her career.

However, she quipped that it was fun being a part of the show as her co-star is “so snackable,” adding that she has seen people go weak in their knees in front of him.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Luke Kenny among others.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the upcoming regal rom-com series is a love story between a boy from a royal family and an ambitious entrepreneur. The show is set to release later this week on May 9, 2025, on Netflix.

