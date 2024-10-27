Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad has the perfect nick name for birthday girl Sussanne Khan; drops UNSEEN pic of them together

Born to Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak, Sussanne Khan turned a year older on October 26, 2024. Sussanne celebrated her 49th goth-themed birthday party with her beau Arslan Goni and close friends. Her former husband, actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad also attended her bash. Saba dropped an unseen picture of the squad posing together. Going by her post, Hrithik's partner has the perfect nickname for birthday girl Sussanne. It's soozaloo!

A few hours ago, Saba Azad took to Instagram to share a picture from Sussanne Khan's birthday celebration. In her Instagram story, we can see Saba posing with Sussanne, Hrithik Roshan and Arslan Goni. In the picture, all of them are happily smiling for the camera.

Birthday girl Sussanne opted for a black mini dress with golden accessories and black boots and Arslan wore a black tee, denim, and jacket. Saba sported a grey dress. Hrithik looked handsome in a black printed shirt and plain trousers of the same shade.

The actress wrote, "Happy birthday soozaloo (followed by a red heart emoji) stay smiling always."

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's kids Hrehaan Khan and Hridhaan Khan were also spotted at her birthday bash. Sussanne cut her birthday cake in the presence of her close friends and family.

Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan was invited to the party as well. Celebrities such as Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Anushka Ranjan were also spotted at her birthday bash.

Coming back to Saba, the actress shares a close bond with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne. Hrithik and Sussanne's respective partners hang out with them at times.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in 2022. On the other hand, Sussanne confirmed her relationship with Arslan Goni the same year. Hrithik had been married to Sussanne Khan since 2000. The former couple got divorced in 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film, War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will be backed under the banner of Yash Raj Productions.

