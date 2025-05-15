When Anushka Sharma surprised Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani with her 3 Idiots audition tape; know their reactions

It’s not every day that you get to watch a superstar pull out an old audition tape and leave even the biggest names in the industry surprised. But that’s exactly what Anushka Sharma did during the shoot of PK, when she revealed a little-known fact that she had once auditioned for 3 Idiots. Yes, for the same role that eventually went to Kareena Kapoor.

Anushka, who made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008, had earlier auditioned for Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, a film that came out a year later in 2009. While her debut was kept strictly under wraps by filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who famously wanted to keep her out of the public eye before the film’s release, it turns out that Anushka was already hustling for big roles.

During a light moment on the sets of PK, Anushka pulled out her old audition tape and played it for director Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan. The two, clearly caught off guard, watched her deliver a dramatic monologue from Munna Bhai MBBS, another Hirani classic. In the tape, Anushka recreated Gracy Singh’s emotional lines from the film’s climax, addressing Boman Irani’s character in a tearful confrontation.

Hirani, in disbelief, can be heard saying, “Anushka auditioned for 3 Idiots? No, she didn’t.” Aamir Khan, equally surprised, complimented her for getting emotional in the scene without the use of glycerin. He even joked that Hirani had made a mistake by not casting her after such a solid test. Anushka, meanwhile, looked on shyly, hiding her face in embarrassment as the trio laughed over the moment and had their reactions recorded.

While the part eventually went to Kareena, things clearly worked out just fine for Anushka. After her successful debut, she delivered a string of impressive performances in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She later took things a step further by turning producer with her brother Karnesh Sharma under their banner Clean Slate Films, backing bold projects like NH10, Pari, Phillauri and OTT hits such as Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, and Qala.

​Anushka Sharma has been keeping a relatively low profile lately, balancing family life with her professional commitments. In January 2025, she and Virat Kohli were seen returning to Mumbai after a brief gateway to Alibaug. While they departed together, Anushka returned solo, sparking curiosity among fans. Earlier, the couple celebrated New Year's Eve in Sydney, turning heads with their coordinated black outfits and enjoying the city's iconic fireworks display.

Anushka also made headlines in March when she was spotted cheering for Virat during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, sharing a heartwarming moment as they exchanged waves from the stands. Professionally, fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen with the upcoming biopic Chakda 'Xpress, where she portrays cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film marks her comeback after a hiatus, and its release is highly anticipated.

