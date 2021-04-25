Inside Disha Patani’s sea view apartment in Mumbai; Take a look at the calming all white interiors; PICS

Disha Patani's apartment in Mumbai features white walls, wooden flooring, and aesthetically pleasing house plants. Take a look.

When it comes to style, has always managed to amaze everyone with her creativity. The diva is not only known for her cool movies but also her simple yet charming personality. Despite being in the film industry for a short while, Disha is one of the most likable actresses. She regularly teases her fans with glamorous photos of her rocking bold and hard-to-miss looks. While her pictures are breathtaking, they also show her cool personality. Although the actress stuns everyone with her glammed-up looks, she usually refrains from putting on heavy make-up. The star likes to keep it minimalistic and it’s something that also reflects in her home décor.

In most of Disha’s photos on her Instagram handle, we can see gorgeous corners of her apartment in Mumbai. In numerous snaps, we can see the diva posing while standing in an admirable setting. While most B-town celebrities have decorated their homes in a fancy manner, the actress keeps her abode simple. From the photos, we can tell that the walls of her home are plain white with huge glass windows facing a beautiful view of the ocean. The star also has plants on the balcony to maintain the calming aspect of her home. The home has a comfy feel to it with wooden flooring bringing it all together.

Here are Disha Patani’s apartment photos:

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Recently the trailer of Prabhudheva directorial was released and fans couldn’t stop talking about this year’s Eid blockbuster. The actress also had Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns in which she will be seen next to John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria.

