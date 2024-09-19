International Emmy Awards 2024: Anil Kapoor reacts as The Night Manager starring him, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala gets nominated for Best Drama Series

Thursday turned out to be special for The Night Manager's team as the 2023 crime-thriller has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2024. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor as leads, The Night Manager is the remake of the 2016 British spy thriller series of the same name. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the upcoming awards on September 19. Anil Kapoor has reacted to The Night Manager being nominated in the Best Drama Series category for the International Emmy Awards for this year.

In an interview with NDTV, Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Shailendra Rungta, aka Shelly, an arms dealer in The Night Manager, reacted to the big news of its nomination to the International Emmys.

Calling it "fantastic news", the 67-year-old actor said, "I just couldn't believe it. I called Sandeep (Sandeep Modi, the director) and the entire team. We were messaging each other." Anil added that the entire team was thrilled and excited after hearing the news.

Meanwhile, amid The Night Manager's nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2024, director Sandeep Modi dropped an Instagram story a while ago. The text on the story read, "In tears of disbelief and joy. Thank you team. Thank you, God" followed by folded hands emoji.

The Night Manager will compete with series like Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] (France), The Newsreader - Season 2 (Australia), and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 (Argentina) in the Best Drama Series category at the International Emmy Awards this year.

As per its official website, there are a total of 56 nominees across 14 categories that span across 21 countries. the winners of the 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024 will be announced on November 25, this year, in New York City.

In The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur plays Shantanu Sengupta, aka Shaan, a former Lieutenant in the Indian Navy who works as a night manager at a hotel in Dhaka. Sobhita Dhulipala was cast as Rungta's girlfriend, Kaveri Dixit. The Night Manager also starred Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

