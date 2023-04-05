EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur reveals what complaints people had after The Night Manager’s release

Aditya Roy Kapur left everyone speechless with her fabulous performance in The Night Manager which also starred Anil Kapoor in it. The actor won accolades for his performance and fans could not stop praising him. Well, if you have seen the show then you would know that it ends abruptly and there is a part two coming soon. Reportedly, the makers have shot the entire show in one go but the second part will only be released in June. As Aditya sat with Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat with his Gumraah co-star Mrunal Thakur and opened up about what fans think about the show.

Aditya Roy Kapur on part 2 of The Night Manager

When we asked Aditya Roy Kapur, was it a conscious decision to split The Night Manager into two parts? The actor replied, “Oh, this was not my decision. This was the platform and their department and I think they wanted to have this spread over a longer period of time. I think a lot of people have told me that they are not fans of the decision, ‘they are like, we love it but why have you done this?’ So I say that it’s not me and June is not that far, it's around the corner.” Talking about the original makers appreciating the Indian version of The Night Manager, Aditya said, “Oh! It feels lovely yaar. We are all suckers for any validation as actors so it's always nice when someone appreciates but especially when obviously the OGs think that we have honoured their work and done a good job with it so it honestly feels good.”

Check out the interview:

Aditya Roy Kapur on his double role

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch event of Gumraah, Aditya Roy Kapur also spoke about doing a double role in Gumraah. He called it 'challenging'. He said, "I have never done a double role in any film. It was a challenge, but maazaa aa gaya. Both characters, we had to make them look different. I did diction classes and made both characters sound different. The challenge you face when working on a thriller is to be one step ahead of the audience and not vice versa."

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam. It is slated to hit theatres on April 7.

