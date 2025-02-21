Is Yuzvendra Chahal set to pay Rs 60 crore alimony to Dhanashree Verma amid divorce rumors? Here’s what we know
Reports suggest Yuzvendra Chahal may pay Rs 60 crore in alimony to Dhanashree Verma amid divorce rumors. Stay tuned for more details.
Speculation surrounding Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma’s rumored separation has been making waves on social media. Adding fuel to the buzz, reports suggest that if the rumors are accurate, the cricketer might be facing a hefty alimony payout of Rs 60 crore.
According to an ETimes report, Yuzvendra Chahal will have to pay Rs 60 crore alimony payout to Dhanashree Verma. However, neither has officially confirmed or denied these claims. The rumored settlement has sparked heated debates across social media, with users questioning the plausibility of such a figure considering Yuzvendra’s cricket earnings and Dhanashree’s success as a choreographer and influencer.
Meanwhile, as per ABP News, the duo have officially ended their marriage, wrapping up legal proceedings at Bandra Family Court on February 20. The two reportedly arrived at 11 AM to complete the necessary formalities.
During the session, the judge recommended a 45-minute counseling round. Both confirmed their mutual decision to part ways, disclosing they had been living apart for 18 months due to 'compatibility concerns'. The court granted the divorce after hearing their statements, with the final ruling delivered at 4:30 PM, marking the conclusion of their marital journey.
Rumors surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's relationship sparked in late 2024 when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Speculation intensified after he reportedly removed all their shared photos from his social media, while she retained a few on her profile. This fueled talk of a possible separation and a hefty financial settlement.
The couple, who married in December 2020, was once celebrated as a beloved pair. Their journey began during the COVID-19 lockdown when the cricketer discovered Dhanashree’s dance videos and approached her for lessons.
Previously, Dhanashree dismissed similar rumors as baseless, calling out anonymous trolls for spreading misinformation. In January 2025, Yuzvendra also addressed the speculation, urging people to avoid false assumptions that were causing emotional strain for him and his family. He emphasized that online gossip shouldn’t be mistaken for fact.
