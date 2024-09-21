It's Kareena Kapoor's birthday and Soha Ali Khan pens a special wish for her, proving this 'nanand-bhabhi' jodi is a hit

Today is a momentous occasion for Kareena Kapoor's fans as the actress celebrates her 44th birthday. The actress has captivated audiences with her performances and impeccable sense of style. On this special day, several celebrities and family members took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes. Among them, her sisters-in-law, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, conveyed their joy with beautifully crafted messages for 'bebo bhabhi' Kareena.

On September 21, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share some heartwarming photos in celebration of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor's birthday. The first image captures the duo twinning in red, with Kareena planting a kiss on Soha's cheek, both radiating joy for the camera. The second photo features them side by side from Kareena's show What Women Want.

The third image showcases a candid moment with Kareena and little Taimur alongside Soha and Inaaya. In another touching snapshot, the two women share a warm hug, highlighting the depth of their bond.

In her post, Soha conveyed her admiration for Kareena, stating that no one excels in both work and play quite like her. "Whether its work or play no-one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan Happy birthday bebo bhabhi. love always," she wrote. Following the heartfelt tribute, fans flocked to the comments section to extend their birthday wishes to the Crew actress.

Advertisement

Saba Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan’s sister, also celebrated Kareena’s birthday with a heartfelt message. She shared a stunning photo on her Instagram stories featuring herself alongside Kareena, expressing her admiration with warm wishes for success and beautiful memories. She wrote, “My favorite frame. Happiest Birthday Bebojaan! Wishing you ALL the success and beautiful memories. Keep killing it! You’re a born star! Lots of love!”

Saba also posted a series of photos of her and Kareena, concluding with a nostalgic image of Saif and Kareena from their early days. In her caption, she reflected on the moments they create together, emphasizing the importance of their bond and looking forward to the years ahead. She expressed pride in Kareena, wishing her all the happiness and success she deserves, and conveyed how fortunate they are to have her in the Pataudi family, concluding with lots of love for her dear 'Bebojaan'.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked off her birthday celebrations yesterday by sharing a captivating series of images on Instagram. The first photo features her in a striking monochrome shot, playfully posing with a backdrop of balloons that perfectly captures her iconic presence.

The next image hints at her stylish outfit, maintaining the black-and-white theme. The third photo showcases her in a vibrant red off-shoulder dress and eye-catching heels. In her caption, she expressed her excitement for the day with the words “Bringing in my birthday,” along with a red heart emoji.

ALSO READ: Did you know Saif Ali Khan never gets his Pataudi Palace painted? Sharmila Tagore keeps ‘hisab-kitab’ reveals Soha Ali Khan