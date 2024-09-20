Kareena Kapoor Khan brings in her birthday with style, Priyanka Chopra and more wish ‘timeless icon’ ahead of her big day; see PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to celebrate her birthday on September 21. But ahead of her big day, the excited actress dropped multiple scintillating images of herself as a way of bringing in her birthday. Soon after, several B-town celebs including Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and wished her well.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped three mind-blowing images of herself, looking like the icon she is. The carousel opens with a monochrome picture of her, posing candidly with a bunch of balloons behind her. Her face card is definitely giving ‘diva’. In the following image, she gave a glimpse of her dress, but in black and white. In the third photo, with her dressed in that red off-shoulder dress, and those heels that could kill, she looked like a birthday gift. Captioning it, the Crew actress penned, “Bringing in my birthday” with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Soon after, several Bollywood celebs took to the comments section to extend their warm wishes to Bebo. Among them was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who penned, “Happy birthday bebo.” She was joined by Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur who commented, “Happy birthday you timeless icon.” Kareena’s bestie and style icon, Natasha Poonawalla also has something sweet to write for her BFF. She opined, “Birthday (crown emoji)!!!! Love you!” Others who commented were celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress Tillotama Shome, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and many more.

Take a look:

2024 seems to be a special year for Kareena. Apart from getting a film festival named after her, she has also signed India’s biggest film to celebrate her 25th year in the industry. An industry insider exclusively told us that she has been offered some of the biggest pan-India feature films in the last 9 months. Well, Bebo has already signed one which can be the biggest and most exciting one in the coming 2 years. “It’s a role that she has not done to date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point in time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career,” revealed a source.

She was so impressed by it, that it was an instant yes after the narration. “She was blown away with the world created by the director, and is now looking forward to be on the set to explore newer dynamics of the character,” the source added. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which is releasing this Diwali.

