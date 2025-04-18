Jaat makers delete scene that 'hurt religious sentiments' after FIR on Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda; say ‘Our intention was…’

Jaat was recently released on the big screen and is receiving praise from the audience. However, the team got a shocker when an FIR was filed against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh concerning a scene in the film. Now, the makers issued a statement and stated that the scene, which hurt religious sentiments, has been deleted. Read on!

Advertisement

Sunny Deol recently joined hands with South Indian filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for the action-thriller film, Jaat. The movie, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, is currently going strong at the box office. However, it got into a soup when an FIR was lodged against the heroes after a scene allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of a specific community. In a statement, the makers apologized and stated that the scene in question has been removed.

On April 18, 2025, the film director from Tollywood, Gopichand Malineni, took to his Instagram handle and released the statement. In the post, the team penned, “There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect.”

Jaat makers delete problematic scene that hurt religious sentiments:

The statement further read, “Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt.”

Advertisement

According to a report by The Times of India, a First Information Report has been lodged against the male actors, director and producers of Jaat with the Jalandhar police. The FIR claimed that a specific scene in the recently-released actioner has offended the Christian community under the section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While talking to NDTV the complainant said that the director, writer and producer deliberately released this film during the holy month of Good Friday and Easter so that the community gets angry and riots break out in the entire country and unrest is spread. He also demanded a blanket ban on the film.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Jaat Review: Sunny Deol gets a deserving larger-than-life presentation in a clichéd and outdated good vs evil tale