Meet actor who once worked as waiter and cab driver, later starred with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt; is now among the most versatile stars

Today, we delve into the inspiring journey of Randeep Hooda, a celebrated Indian actor known for his remarkable versatility in Hindi cinema. Born on August 20, 1976, in Rohtak, Haryana, Hooda began his acting career with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001.

Although the initial phase of his career came with its fair share of struggles, he received widespread acclaim for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, which opened doors to impactful roles in films such as Highway, Sarbjit, and the Netflix original Extraction.

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda hails from a well-educated Jat family in Rohtak, Haryana. His father, Dr. Ranbir Hooda, is a respected surgeon, while his mother, Asha Hooda, is a social worker.

Raised in a disciplined environment, Randeep completed his schooling in Delhi and later moved to Australia for higher studies.

Before rising to fame in Bollywood, Randeep Hooda had a humble beginning that many are unaware of. During his student years in Melbourne, Australia, he worked as a night-shift cab driver to support himself financially. I

In an interview, the actor recalled spending nearly three years in the '90s driving taxis and shared that he was always confident in his driving abilities.

Around two decades ago, Hooda also took up multiple odd jobs, including waiting tables at a Chinese restaurant, to make ends meet.

Looking back at those difficult times, he admitted that the emotions he experienced back then still surface now and then. He credited his bold and resilient mindset to his Jaat roots, saying that he’s always been unafraid to face life's challenges head-on.

Advertisement

Known for his intense performances, Randeep has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarbjit, Alia Bhatt in Highway, and Salman Khan in Kick, Sultan and Radhe. He also made his international debut in Netflix’s Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth.

In 2023, Randeep tied the knot with Manipuri actress and model Lin Laishram, making headlines for their elegant and intimate wedding. His filmography is a mix of commercial success and critically acclaimed roles, making him a truly versatile star.

Beyond acting, Hooda is an accomplished equestrian and has represented India in various polo and show-jumping events. He is also involved in social work and environmental causes.​ The actor is currently basking under the success of his recently released movie Jaat, alongside Sunny Deol.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who is son of legendary star, worked as AD, debuted with Anushka Sharma’s film, faced social media trolls and is now winning hearts for…