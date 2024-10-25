Jab Se Tere Naina singer Shaan gushes over Arijit Singh's outrolls; 'Gaane ke end mein, jaise ke trance mein chala jaata hai'

Arijit Singh is undoubtedly one of the most beloved singers both in India and abroad. In a recent interview, Shaan expressed his admiration for Singh, praising the emotional depth of his songs, which left him feeling captivated. He also noted that Singh's honesty is evident in his music, allowing listeners to connect with it on a personal level. This connection is a key reason for his immense popularity.

Every Bollywood fan is mesmerized by Arijit's singing, and the industry often discusses the possible reasons for his massive success. Recently, Shaan sat down for a conversation on The Ranveer Show and shared his opinions about the Channa Mereya singer and his popularity.

The Jab Se Tere Naina singer explained that every singer has a unique way of approaching a song, such as he won't sing a romantic song like Singh. But, the latter approaches a song with honesty, and it's easily felt.

He added that he often wonders how Arijit surrenders to a song when he sings like his popular song Tum Hi Ho from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2. But that part impresses the audience, who can feel the truth in his singing.

Shaan cited the example of Arijit's song Channa Mereya and said, "I thought awaaz phat rahi hai, crack ho raha raha hai, clarity nahi hai notes ka, but that honesty is there and it has come through." ( I thought his voice was breaking; some notes had a crack and lack of clarity. But his honesty is there, and it comes through.)

Advertisement

Reflecting on his experience, the Deewangi Deewangi singer recalled that when he began working in the industry, a singer wasn't allowed to add his interpretation to a song. Instead, music composers like Anu Malik or Nadeem-Shravan used to decide, and singers had to technically sing the song in that direction.

However, there is no such rule today, and singers add their interpretation to songs, and composers use it, so Shaan feels it's an advantage to singers today. In this context, he complimented the outrolls in Arijit Singh's songs and mentioned, "I love some of his outrolls at the end of the song as he goes in a transfixed mode, which is good."

Shaan debuted as a playback singer in 1999 in the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, and his song 'Musu Musu Hasi' became famous. He has song many popular Bollywood songs like 'O Humdum Suniyo Re' from Saathiya, 'Kuch To Hua Hai' from Kal Ho Naa Ho, 'Main Hoon Don' from Don - The Chase Begins Again, 'Chaand Sifarish' from Fanaa and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: OPINION: Arijit Singh takes over world stage and here’s why it’s a South-Asian cultural revolution arrived late to party