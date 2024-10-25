Janhvi Kapoor petting furry friend while BF Shikhar Pahariya plays with her hair is proof their match is made in heaven; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor frequently turns to social media to share unseen pictures from her daily life, often featuring moments with friends or during her work. The B-town star, who is dating Shikhar Pahariya, never misses an opportunity to express their love for each other. Recently, Kapoor posted a collection of photos, and what caught our attention was her beau playing with her, which truly made us say, 'a match made in heaven!'

The Ulajh actress took to her social media to share a series of unseen pictures. In the first picture, she can be seen posing for a selfie. In the second picture, she is cuddling and posing with her furry friends. In the subsequent pictures, she can be seen posing with her industry friends at a star-studded bash.

In the next picture, Kapoor gives a glimpse of her little outing, delicious food, and so much more. In another picture that steals the spotlight, she is seen petting her furry friend while her beau, Shikhar, playfully touches her hair.

In the last post, she is shown horse riding, which received a sweet response from her proud beau, stating, 'Future polo champion in the making! Proud of you.'

Meanwhile, Kapoor captioned the post, "Mems that haven’t made it to the gram".

It was not long ago, when Kapoor made headlines when she attended the star-studded special screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s film Maidaan in Mumbai. Janhvi exuded confidence in an incredibly stylish white pantsuit.

While she looked stunning with her flowing hair and subtle makeup, what really captured everyone’s attention was the accessory around her neck.

Janhvi wore a beautiful necklace featuring the nickname “Shiku,” which belongs to her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

During an episode of Koffee with Karan 8, host Karan Johar asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial, to which she responded, “Papa, Khushu (sister Khushi Kapoor), and Shiku.”

Although Janhvi and Shikhar haven’t officially confirmed their romance, their regular visits to religious sites and appearances together at events, such as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, have provided fans with enough evidence of their relationship.

