EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on staying positive amid social media trolling; 'Main ye faceless user 101 on YouTube ki baat kyun sunu?'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved young actresses of Bollywood. In her career of 7 years, she has gone from strength to strength and has carved her niche.

The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming spy thriller Ulajh, and while speaking to Pinkvilla during an exclusive conversation, she shared exciting details about the film. Janhvi also opened up about how she keeps herself positive when social media trolls spread negativity around her.

Janhvi Kapoor on dealing with social media trolling

Addressing the issue of social media trolling and how it doesn't affect her much, Janhvi Kapoor said at Pinkvilla Masterclass, "I think days like these help when so many people show up, and they are so nice and lovely, and they give so much love and support. I think that makes me really feel good about myself. Also, when you are on a film set with so many artists, directors that have achieved so much in life and know so much about the craft, when they recognize and value your skillset and what you bring on a film set, that's also a huge validation. If Nitesh Sir (Nitesh Tiwari) looks at my take and doosre take me (in the second take), he says, 'badhia tha, dil chhu liya (It was good and touched my heart)' to phir main ye faceless user 101 on YouTube ki baat kyun sunu? (Then why should I focus on faceless trolls?)"

The actress also talked about how she is open to constructive criticism, which has helped her overcome her limitations. "Obviously, it's important to recognize what the audience feels about your work. If it's constructive criticism, you work on it. I think one constructive criticism I got was that meri Hindi itni achi nahi thi, jis par maine bahut kaam karne ki koshish ki (My hold on the Hindi language wasn't strong and I've worked hard on it). Even my voice, I think one thing that I've tried in Ulajh, I don't know logon ko ye notice bhi hoga (if people will notice it), if it makes any difference, lekin maine ek alag voice try karne ki koshish ki hai (I've tried voice modulation). But I don't know if it's a thing," she said.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Ulajh will be released in the cinemas on August 2, 2024. The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew in the lead.

After Ulajh, she'll be seen in Shashank Khaitan's romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film will have her opposite Varun Dhawan and will also feature Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Backed by Dharma Productions, it will be released in the cinemas on April 18, 2025.

