Janhvi Kapoor’s Indian jugaad to save herself from ‘buri nazar’ at Cannes 2025 is too cute to miss

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to steal all the limelight, be it in her pajamas at home or in a stylish ensemble at the Cannes 2025 red carpet. The actress came, posed, burned the internet with her gorgeous looks and made everyone love her a little bit more. Well, with everyone talking about her debut at the prestigious film festival, it is most likely for her to fall prey to evil eyes. But the Indian jugaad to save yourself from nazar never goes wrong, and we could see the Homebound actress wear a black dhaaga just for it.

We have just not been able to take our eyes off the stunning Janhvi Kapoor ever since her pictures started coming in straight from the Cannes 2025 red carpet. The Dhadak star looked nothing less than an Indian princess in a light pink Tarun Tahiliani couture. But it wasn't her breathtakingly stunning attire that caught our attention, but the black string (dhaga) on her wrist, which grabbed our eyeballs.

Did you notice the black string tied on her left wrist? Well, it looks like this was her Indian jugaad to save herself from ‘nazar.’ We bet fans will relate to this gesture a lot, as most of us have this black string tied either on our wrists or our feet to protect us from ‘buri nazar.’

Well, this is not the first time we have seen an actress taking our Indian roots on the global stage. Alia Bhatt made every Indian smile from ear to ear after a picture of her from her Met Gala debut with a ‘kala teeka’ behind her ears went viral. For the unversed, the ‘kala teeka’ is usually put behind the ear of the person to save them from evil eyes.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. Homebound, written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will premiere on May 21. It is competing in the Un Certain Regard section alongside other films that include Eleanor the Great, My Father’s Shadow, Pillion, Urchin, and more. Homebound stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

