Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh stunt director says she is 'so feminine'; explains why it was difficult to make her do action sequences

Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Ulajh. The spy thriller also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaih, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

Janhvi keeps experimenting with her roles in films, however, she struggled while performing the action sequence in Sudhanshu Saria-directorial. We aren't saying this, action director Nick Powell felt so.

Janhvi Kapoor didn't want to hurt people on the sets, says Nick Powell

The official handle of Junglee Pictures recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ulajh. In the making clip, action director, Nick Powell, who is best known for his work in Russell Crowe's Gladiator, can be seen talking about working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh.

Calling her a "lovely" person, Nick shares, "She is very feminine and (we were) making her do an action sequence and trying to make her look as someone who is really punching people and hurting them."

"Of course, because she is afraid and does not intend to hurt them," he says while adding that the actress didn't want to hurt anyone on the sets.

The clip shows Janhvi rehearsing an action sequence with the team and interacting with director Sudhanshu.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her experience of performing an action sequence

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her experience of action training in Ulajh. Janhvi shared that she didn't undergo combat training for the film. The actress added Nick Powell ensured that the essential action training made her role look authentic.

Ulajh will be released on August 2 this year.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's film Dhadak in 2018, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She has worked in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, Good Luck Jerry, Bawaal, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi along with a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Janhvi recently told Pinkvilla that she will now focus on commercial roles in her upcoming films.

The Dhadak actress now has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in crucial roles.

