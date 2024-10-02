Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Sanjay Dutt in Lage Raho Munna Bhai; 7 Bollywood characters that advocated Bapu’s non-violence policy

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, honors the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the revered leader who championed the principles of non-violence and truth. His teachings continue to resonate in every sphere, including Indian cinema, where numerous characters have embodied his values.

Films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, featuring Sanjay Dutt as Munna, creatively weave Gandhian ideals through humor and empathy. Similarly, Aamir Khan in Lagaan showcases resilience and peaceful resistance, reflecting Gandhi’s philosophies.

These portrayals serve as a reminder of how powerful the values of non-violence, patience, and unity remain, even in today’s world. Check out some more Bollywood characters that teach us Bapu’s lessons!

7 Bollywood characters that teach us non-violence:

Murli Prasad Sharma (Lage Raho Munna Bhai)

Sanjay Dutt’s role as Munna in Lage Raho Munna Bhai beautifully conveys the essence of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and truth, known as Satyagraha. Through his unique concept of "Gandhigiri," Munna embraces peaceful resistance and honest communication to resolve conflicts.

Instead of using aggression or force, he opts for kindness, compassion, and understanding, which gradually transforms his character and the people around him. By promoting tolerance and forgiveness, Munna teaches audiences the power of Gandhian values in a modern context, proving that non-violence is not just a historical ideal but a practical approach to life.

Bajrangi (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

Salman Khan’s role as Pavan, or Bajrangi, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan exemplifies Gandhi’s principles of non-violence through his unwavering commitment to honesty, compassion, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Pavan embarks on a journey to reunite a lost mute girl, Munni, with her family across the India-Pakistan border, facing numerous challenges without resorting to aggression. His dedication to truth and non-violent actions inspire trust and break down barriers of hostility.

By choosing love, humility and respect for all, Pavan’s character reinforces Gandhi’s message that true courage and strength lie in compassion and humanity, making him a modern-day embodiment of Gandhian values.

Mohan (Swades)

Shah Rukh Khan’s role as Mohan Bhargava in Swades subtly embodies Gandhi’s principles of non-violence through his efforts to bring about social change with empathy, respect, and a sense of responsibility.

Returning from the U.S. to his village in India, Mohan chooses dialogue, understanding, and active involvement to address societal issues like poverty and illiteracy. Instead of imposing his ideas, he works alongside the villagers, promoting self-reliance and unity without conflict.

By inspiring people to uplift themselves through cooperation and non-coercive methods, Mohan’s character reflects Gandhi’s belief in non-violent social reform and the power of individual transformation.

PK (PK)

Aamir Khan’s role as an alien named PK in the movie PK teaches Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence through his innocent yet powerful questioning of societal norms and religious dogmas.

Instead of using aggression or force, PK challenges hypocrisy, superstitions, and blind faith by promoting rational thought and compassion. He approaches sensitive issues with a childlike curiosity, fostering dialogue and understanding without hostility.

Bhuvan (Lagaan)

Aamir Khan’s role as Bhuvan in Lagaan reflects Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence by showcasing how resistance can be peaceful yet effective. When faced with unfair taxes imposed by the British, Bhuvan unites his village, choosing a non-violent approach instead of rebelling with violence.

Instead of resorting to aggression, he accepts a cricket match challenge as a means to stand up against injustice. Through teamwork, patience, and perseverance, Bhuvan motivates his fellow villagers to fight oppression without hatred, proving that courage and unity can triumph over tyranny, much like Gandhi’s principles of passive resistance and civil disobedience.

Rizwan Khan (My Name Is Khan)

Shah Rukh Khan’s role as Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan embodies Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and tolerance through his compassionate approach to adversity. Despite facing racial prejudice and personal loss after 9/11, Rizwan never resorts to anger or violence.

Instead, he chooses a path of peaceful protest and perseverance to clear his name and spread his message: "My name is Khan, and I am not a terrorist." His journey is marked by kindness and empathy, proving that love and understanding can counter hate.

Rizwan’s unwavering commitment to peace echoes Gandhi’s teachings of non-violent resistance and universal brotherhood.

Amay Patnaik (Raid)

Ajay Devgn’s role as Amay Patnaik in Raid illustrates Gandhi’s values of truth and non-violence through his unwavering commitment to justice without resorting to aggression. As an honest Income Tax officer, Amay conducts a high-profile raid on a corrupt politician’s mansion, despite threats and intimidation.

He adheres strictly to the law, using patience, integrity, and persistence rather than force or violence. By standing firm against corruption with peaceful resistance and a dedication to moral principles, his character reflects Gandhi’s belief that truth and righteousness can be the strongest weapons in the fight against injustice.

Do let us know, which one is your favorite character

