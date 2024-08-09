Kareena Kapoor adjusting her ghoonghat in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'UP shadiyo me hone wali bahu'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrated for her exceptional acting and fashion sense. Recently, an old video of her adjusting her ghoonghat at her sister Karisma Kapoor’s wedding has resurfaced online. The clip has garnered widespread attention, with many netizens reacting and some humorously referring to her as the "UP shadiyo me hone wali bahu."

A video from Karisma Kapoor's wedding to Sunjay Kapur in 2003 is going viral, but the spotlight is on her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the clip, Kareena, dressed in a green lehenga, is seen sitting behind Karisma as she exchanges vows. Karisma, radiant in a pink bridal lehenga, shares tender moments with Sunjay, who is adorned in a white sherwani and saafa. Meanwhile, Kareena is captured adjusting her green ghoonghat in the throwback footage.

Kareena's ‘ghoonghat’ in the video has left netizens in splits, with comments highlighting her appearance. One user remarked, “Kareena bilkul typical UP shadiyo me hone wali bahu lag rahi h (Kareena looks like the typical daughter-in-law attending weddings in UP).” While another wrote, “Kareena behaving like bride more than karishma.”

Comments also included, “Kareena in ghungat seems so cute and childish. I guess is she covering her face because her sister is in ghunghat too.” Some compared it to the film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, saying, “Kareena kapoor ko dekh kar aisa lag raha hai jaise Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon ki shooting chal rahi hai.” Another user humorously observed, “Kareena is every girl who is constantly bothered by the aunties to cover the head in such ceremonies.”

In the video, their mother, veteran actress Babita Kapoor, appears all happy as she kisses Karisma's head. The clip also features Karisma, Sunjay, Kareena, and Babita posing alongside Randhir Kapoor's siblings—Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor—along with their sisters Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur divorced in 2016 but continue to co-parent their children, Samaira and Kiaan. After taking a break from acting following her wedding, Karisma made a comeback with Vikram Bhatt's 2012 film Dangerous Ishq and was most recently seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Crew, featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She is set to star in the highly anticipated film The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, scheduled for release on September 13, 2024. Following that, Kareena will appear in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which brings back the popular cop-universe franchise with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. She also has Meghna Gulzar's upcoming project in her pipeline.

