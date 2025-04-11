Kesari Chapter 2: Karan Johar says ‘Khoon khaulta hai’ as he reacts to General Dyer’s great-granddaughter's statement about Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Karan Johar recently joined hands with director Karan Singh Tyagi for the upcoming historical courtroom drama film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Ahead of the film's release on April 18, 2025, a press meet was hosted. At the event, KJo strongly reacted to the statement of General Dyer's great-granddaughter about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "Khoon khaulta hai (my blood boils)," he said while talking about it. Read on!

Led by Akshay Kumar, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. At a recent event, the filmmaker reacted to the statement of Caroline Dyer (General Dyer's great-granddaughter) about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which resurfaced online. Without mincing his words, Karan stated that anyone who has an iota of empathy or humanity within themselves will get angry upon hearing what Caroline said about the massacre.

Calling her 'ridiculous,' the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director divulged how dare Caroline call those thousands of innocent people "looters" who conglomerated right there on the auspicious day of Baisakhi. In the interview, Caroline went on to state that General Reginald Dyer, who is responsible for the massacre, knew multiple Indian languages and had the greatest compassion for Indians and the country.

Reacting to it, Karan Johar expressed, "What love can you have in your heart when your actions only spoke of hate? The fact that she is in a la la land of her own and in some delusion, I don't know her or met her, and I don't wish to meet her." The Indian filmmaker-producer further stated that the fact that she even said those things makes him fierce.

"Khoon khaulta hai jab maine wo video dekha (My blood boils when I watch that video)," he stated, adding that the fact that she has such disdain for one of the biggest genocides in the history of the world makes him angry. "The fact that she was disdainful of it makes me just angry and want and demand an apology even more," KJo concluded.

For the unknown, Caroline Dyer called the victims of the massacre 'looters' while talking to the family member of Balwant Singh, a survivor of the tragic event, for a documentary filmed in 2019. Kesari Chapter 2 also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

