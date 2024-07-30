Khushi Kapoor cannot stop looking at rumored BF Vedang Raina in BTS PICS from their debut fashion show

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the rumored couple of Bollywood, surely know well to turn heads. Though the two have always remained tight-lipped about the ongoing speculations around their relationship, their various public appearances catch everyone’s attention. On the other hand, recently, both the stars walked the ramp together at the India Couture Week 2024 and Khushi taking to social media dropped BTS pictures from the event.

Khushi Kapoor drops BTS pictures from India Couture Week 2024 with rumored beau Vedang Raina

Several pictures and videos of rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina from Day 6 of the fashion event have stirred the internet. The event showcased the amazing latest collection of renowned designer Gaurav Gupta. On the special event, the duo turned showstoppers and their crackling chemistry stole the show.

Now, a day later, Khushi taking to her social media handle dropped unseen BTS pictures. A total of three pictures radiated her happiness on walking the ramp with her rumored beau. The first photo featured her joyfully posing for the click. Beaming a bright smile, she wrote alongside, "Walked my first fashion show" followed by an eye-holding tears emoji.

Up next was another candid photo featuring Vedang Raina who was seen walking towards her while Khushi turned towards him as she lovingly saw him and smiled. She further added the text, "With @vedangraina," and added a monkey emoji. The story concluded with the duo posing in their special attire for the evening along with the designer. She also wrote, "For Gaurav Gupta" followed by a white-heart emoji.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Khushi and Vedang stepped into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, The Archies last year. The two were seen in the roles of Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle, respectively. A Netflix release, the film also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Going further, Vedang will be next seen in the highly-awaited Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, it is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Khushi will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The rom-com film is titled, Naadaniyaan, backed by Karan Johar. The directorial debut of Shauna Gautam will be a direct-to-OTT release.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hardik Pandya wishes ‘whole heart’ Agastya on his birthday after separation with Natasa Stankovic; ‘You keep me going every single day’