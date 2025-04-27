Kull Trailer: From royal family drama to murder mystery; 5 highlights from Nimrat Kaur and Ridhi Dogra’s upcoming JioHotstar show

Kull, a series set in the hauntingly majestic backdrop of the royal Bikaner, is set to stream from May 2, 2025. The creators have recently unveiled the trailer for the series. As per the trailer, the story revolves around the characters played by Ridhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, and Nimrat Kaur, who belong to a royal family where loyalty is uncertain, secrets lie beneath the surface, and boundaries are pushed in the relentless quest for power. Here are five key highlights from the trailer:

1. A Royal Backdrop: The series is set in the hauntingly grand royal palace, where it delves into the dark complexities of a fractured royal bloodline. When the family patriarch is discovered murdered on his 60th birthday, the palace transforms into a battleground for paranoia, power struggles, betrayal, and long-hidden secrets.

2. Star-studded cast: Directed by Sahir Raza, the show boasts a multi-star cast including Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora, Suhaas Ahuja, Ankit Siwach, and Arslan Goni.

3. Relentless quest for power: If you're a fan of royal dramas, Kull appears to have all the ingredients for a gripping thriller. The show delves into a world where loyalty is tenuous, secrets lurk beneath the surface, and blood holds no value in the relentless quest for power.

4. A Murder Mystery: This drama focuses on the royal family of Bikaner and the unraveling of hidden mysteries and long-kept secrets after the murder of King Chandrapratap on his 60th birthday.

5. Nimrat Kaur's complex portrayal: Kaur describes her character, Indrani Raisingh, as "a storm behind still waters," highlighting her complexity, loyalty, and subtle strength. In Kull, the actress had the rare chance to portray a deeply devoted woman whose power is found in her moments of quiet expression.

Kull has the makings of a summer blockbuster with its complex storyline, outstanding performances, and compelling characters. As secrets come to light and trust is put to the test, the question remains: Will the truth prevail, or will the darkness consume everything?

