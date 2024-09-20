Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao says her ‘dream would be fulfilled’ if comedy-drama is selected as India’s official entry for Oscars: ‘I am sure...'

Kiran Rao has already proved her mettle as an ace filmmaker with the directorial debut movie Dhobi Ghat, back in 2010. Years later, she did it again with her 2024 comedy-drama, Laapataa Ladies. The movie became an instant hit after it was premiered on OTT. Looking at the love and admiration that her second project as a filmmaker is receiving, Rao thinks it should be considered as India’s official nomination for the Oscars.

During an interview with PTI, Kiran Rao stated that she hopes Laapataa Ladies is selected as the Indian movie that gets entry at the 2025 Academy Awards. She stated, “My dream would be fulfilled if it was if it would go (to Oscars).” However, the filmmaker also added that it’s a process, and she is hoping her movie will be considered. Having said that, she added that she is sure the best film will go, whoever the Film Federation of India (FFI) will choose in the scheme of things.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Abhay Dubey, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. Soon after gaining popularity among cinema buffs, the movie was screened at the Supreme Court by its Communication Division on August 9. Several Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and registry members were able to enjoy the special screening of the entertainer.

While chatting exclusively with Pinkvilla, Pratibha, who plays the role of Jaya in the movie expressed her delight in being part of such a celebrated film. She said, “I am so elated. I cannot put this feeling in words; I am overwhelmed and nervous at the same time to learn that such renowned dignitaries and big decision-makers will watch my film. This feels bigger than receiving an award. For any actor, this kind of appreciation means a great deal. I feel blessed to have been a part of Laapataa Ladies.”

Last year, it was also screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. For those unknown, the movie revolves around two brides who get exchanged while going to their husbands’ homes. In their efforts to return to their original addresses, they learn several new things about themselves and society at large.

