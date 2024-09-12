THROWBACK: When Saif Ali Khan revealed easiest way to make up with Kareena Kapoor after a fight, and it's relatable for every married man

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The duo shares a great bond and have two children together—Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Here's revisiting the moment when Saif Ali Khan revealed the easiest way to make up with his wife after a fight.

Back in 2023, Saif Ali Khan graced Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, along with his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The mother-son spilled beans on their bonding, family dynamics, and careers and made many interesting revelations. In a rapid-fire segment, Saif Ali Khan was quizzed about the easiest way to make up with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, after a fight. The Vikram Vedha gave an epic reply and said, 'Apologise profusely.'

Further, the chat show host presented a situation and asked the actor what could be the most common reason if Kareena is not talking to him. To which Saif Ali Khan replied in denial, "We're always talking even when we are not talking. We are never not talking."

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan dated for a couple of years before their marriage in 2012. Bebo keeps sharing some moments from their daily lives on her social media handle. The duo often share a cute banter whenever they appear together in public. The power couple of Tinsel Town were last seen together in Agent Vinod. Since then, 'Saifeena' fans have been awaiting their arrival on the big screen together.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Devara, in which the actor plays an antagonist opposite Jr NTR. Set to release on September 27, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. He also has a couple of projects in his kitty, which include- Jewel Thief under the production of Siddharth Anand, Race 4 co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, a thriller with Priyadarshan, and more.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently making headlines for her upcoming movie, The Buckingham Murders, which is slated to release this weekend. The actress is also reading a few scripts to decide on her upcoming slate of releases.

