Ishq Vishk Rebound movie poster

Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review

Hindi

Comedy
Drama
Romance

28 Jun 2024

Ishq Vishk Rebound Review: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan headline messy yet sweet rom-com

Ishq Vishk Rebound directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and others, now plays at a theatre near you. Read our review.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Jun 21, 2024   |  02:23 AM IST  |  6.7K
Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal

Ishq Vishk Rebound plays at a theatre near you now (Credit: Tips Official)

Name: Ishq Vishk Rebound

Cast: Pashmina Roshan,Rohit Saraf,Naila Grewal,Jibraan Khan

Rating: 3

Plot:

Raghav (Rohit Saraf), Sanya (Pashmina Roshan) and Sahir (Jibraan Khan) are childhood besties. Sanya and Sahir gradually fall in love. Raghav is pretty much the bone in the middle of their relationship. While he develops feelings for Riya (Naila Grrewal), he is never able to focus on his relationship because he inadvertently is the peacemaker in the relationship of his two best friends. After Riya breaks up with Raghav over lack of commitment and Sahir breaks up with Sanya sighting her lack of maturity, Raghav and Sanya share a kiss in the spur or the moment. While the two try to keep it normal, the feelings get the better of them. 

Will Raghav and Sanya confront to Sahir and Riya about their rebound relationship? Will Sahir and Riya try to get back with their exes? Who will end up with whom? To know that, you need to watch Ishq Vishk Rebound.

What works for Ishq Vishk Rebound:

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a simple and breezy watch. It is hugely benefitted by its lovable youthful cast. Whenever Raghav talks to himself in the film, you enjoy and smile. The film, despite a few clichés, feels fresh to watch. The dynamic that the friends and the couples share is explored maturely. The subtracks that focus on the parents of Raghav, Sanya and Sahir, give the story a lot of juice. Songs are obviously very nice and they are picturised beautifully. As a viewer, the film truly makes me want to visit Dehradun.

What doesn't work for Ishq Vishk Rebound:

Ishq Vishk Rebound's primary conflict is pretty basic. At no given point does it feel like the big deal that it is made to look. The execution could be better. The horror-getaway portions don't complement the screenplay and the movie could do much better without it. Songs are good to listen to but in a film as short as 1 hour and 50 minutes, they act as major speed-breakers. It's because of the songs and few stretched portions that even a film as short as Ishq Vishk Rebound, at times feels long.

Watch the Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer

Performances in Ishq Vishk Rebound:

Rohit Saraf as Raghav holds the film together. He is a joy to watch.
Pashmina Roshan as Sanya brings a lot of cheerfulness to the film. She only gives good vibes.
Jibraan Khan as Sahir is lovable. A CCTV camera scene in the film involving Jibraan and Rohit is extremely funny and cute.
Naila Grrewal as Riya does her job well. Her side of the story could be explored more.
The supporting cast does a formidable job to make it a palatable film for the viewers.

Final Verdict of Ishq Vishk Rebound:

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a fun and breezy watch but it had scope for better and deeper conflicts. 
You can watch Ishq Vishk Rebound at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func...

Credits: Pinkvilla

