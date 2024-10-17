Meet actor who wanted to join army, started career with Akshay Kumar’s film and played Manoj Bajpayee's father in his breakthrough movie

Hindi cinema boasts many talented artists who entertain the audience in films and web series. While some actors hail from Mumbai, others move to the city of dreams to prove their talent and earn their livelihood. Shah Rukh Khan, who was born and brought up in Delhi, came to Bombay. Manoj Bajpayee too moved from Bihar to the city. An actor, who hails from Haryana, is also one of them. We are talking about Jaideep Ahlawat who wanted to join the army, started his career with Akshay Kumar’s film and played Bajpayee's father in his breakthrough movie.

Born in Kharkara, Meham village in Rohtak district, Jaideep Ahlawat aspired to join the army, however, destiny took him to the acting world. In an earlier interview with News 18, the Maharaj actor revealed how he started pursuing theater after his dream of being an Indian army officer shattered.

"I wanted to be an Indian army officer, that did not happen, I started going to the theatre and it gave me a different world. Then I went to the Film and Television Industry of India to study there," he told the portal in 2022.

Jaideep decided to pursue acting after facing multiple setbacks in his attempts to pass SSB interviews. In a recent episode of The Ranveer Show, the Paatal Lok star shared that he still feels a sense of "regret" for not being able to join the Indian Army. He fondly mentioned that he views the army uniform as his first love.

Jaideep Ahlawat started his career with Priyadarshan's directorial venture, Khatta Meetha. The political satire comedy starred Akshay Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Jaideep played the role of Sanjay Rana, a politician in the 2010 film. Jaideep then worked in Ajay Devgn-starrer Aakrosh the same year.

Jaideep played the role of a cop, Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the web series, Paatal Lok in 2020.

Jaideep experienced a turning point in his acting career with ace director Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture, Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012.

The Raazi actor was offered to play Manoj Bajpayee's on-screen father in his breakthrough movie. While Manoj played the role of Sardar Khan, Jaideep was cast as Shahid Khan in the black comedy crime film.

He was last seen in YRF's production, Maharaj earlier this year. The film co-starred debutante, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

