Hera Pheri actor Paresh Rawal reveals he wanted ‘mukti’ from his Baburao image; recalls telling R Balki, ‘Mujhe dum ghutta hai’

Hera Pheri is an iconic Bollywood film, and so is Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, from it. After Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of the character, people started seeing him through the same lens. Soon, the actor started feeling stuck and wanted freedom from the image. Hence, he went to filmmaker R. Balki to seek help and asked for help as he felt suffocated. Read on!

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal played the role of Babu Bhaiya in the successful Hera Pheri franchise. While he does enjoy the love that comes his way even after years of portraying that character for the first time, there was a time when he felt stuck and suffocated. During an interview with The Lallantop, the senior star admitted, “Woh gale ka fanda hain (It is like a noose.)”

Rawal went on to share that back in 2007, he went to filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, after the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006. The actor told the director that he had a film in mind, and he wanted him to direct it to break free of the image of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. He would want to play a different character with the same getup, and only Vishal could do it.

When the Omkara director asked him why he wanted to do so, Rawal exclaimed that whoever comes to him, they have Hera Pheri in their mind. “Main actor hu yaar, mujhe phasna nahi he iss daldal main. (I am an actor and I don't want to be stuck in that image).” But since Bharadwaj couldn’t help him, he went to another ace filmmaker, R. Balki, in 2022.

Advertisement

Recalling his interaction with the Pad Man helmer, the OMG actor shared that he asked Balki to give him a different part in the same getup. “Mujhe dum ghutta hain (I feel suffocated),” the actor-politician told the filmmaker. Having said that, the Welcome actor admitted that he feels happy that people admire his character, but he does want to be free of it.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty have joined hands again to reprise their roles in the upcoming entertainer, Hera Pheri 3. As Pinkvilla reported earlier, the Priyadarshan-directed film is set for a 2026 release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3 begins in December; Set for a 2026 release