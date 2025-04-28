The Diplomat OTT Release: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb’s thriller film to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

The political thriller The Diplomat arrived in theaters on March 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Holi. It stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles. Over a month after its theatrical release, it has now been learned that the movie is set to drop digitally. The Diplomat will reportedly be released on OTT on May 9.

According to a recent report in Jagran, The Diplomat’s OTT release is expected to be on May 9, 2025. The movie’s streaming partner has already been revealed. As per the posters and trailer, the thrilling story will be available to watch on Netflix. Those who missed the film during the theatrical release or wish to rewatch it will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

However, it should be noted that official confirmation regarding the film’s digital release date is still awaited.

The Diplomat is based on a true story. John Abraham plays the role of an Indian diplomat. The cast of the movie also includes Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi. The film is directed by Shivam Nair. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang.

Watch the film’s trailer here!

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, John Abraham revealed that some OTT channels rejected The Diplomat. He said, “When a studio sees the film, it goes and does a round of OTTs because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel. Some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. They rejected the film; they threw it out.”

Talking about how they proved everyone wrong, John added, “In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy.’”

Meanwhile, John Abraham has the movie Tehran in his lineup.

