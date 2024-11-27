Meet actor who was told to undergo boob job, worked with Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and is now a social media influencer

The Hindi film industry has its ups and downs. While it gives tremendous fame and success, it also has a side that at times could become a difficult space for an individual to survive. We’re looking at the journey of an actress who was once a popular name and worked with the likes of Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan but later distanced herself from films to become a social media influencer.

We’re talking about none other than Sameera Reddy, who was quite a popular name in the 2000s. She made her first screen appearance in Pankaj Udhas's Ahista music video in 1997. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2002-released film, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya which was followed by her stints in movies like Darna Mana Hai, Taxi No. 9211, No Entry (cameo appearance), and Race among others.

The actress is married to Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur who co-owns Vardenchi Motorcycles, which customizes motorcycles. The couple got married on January 21, 2014, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They have a son and daughter– Hans and Nyra.

In an interview with Free Press Journal last year, Sameera recalled meeting her now husband during a promotional shoot for her movie, Tezz when she had to ride a motorcycle for the PR event. She remembered the company owner; Akshai Varde was also present there.

"It was love at first sight for me. I was besotted, and I almost dropped the bike while riding it. He seemed to be more worried about the bike than me. Funny that he didn't even consider dating me or look at me in that way," she shared further, adding that she made the first move and asked for his number first.

Over the years, the actress has distanced herself from movies and turned towards social media influencing.

The actress remains quite active and unfiltered on social media, where she posts about her experiences. She also encourages body positivity and advocates mental health through her candid posts.

Reflecting on her journey of being an influencer, the actress admitted that people often tell her how they motivate them. However, she shared that it is what sets her free, and she has the freedom to be herself. "I don’t see social media as a pressure or something that I have to conform to. And I love that. There’s nothing to hide. There’s no fear. And that’s what’s amazing," she had said while speaking to Indian Express in an earlier interview.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sameera went on to share her experience while she was actively working in the industry. She recalled facing a lot of pressure to get work done on her body.

“I can’t emphasize enough on the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a boob job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin (Everybody is getting it done, why don’t you)’. But I didn’t want something like that inside me,” she said.

The actress remarked that it was the right company that helped her stay away from going under the knife. She emphasized that one is hiding their flaw, which actually is not their flaw but a natural way of life. She mentioned that she won’t judge someone who wants to have plastic surgery, but internally fixing one is what works for her.



Sameera enjoys over 1.2 million followers base on Instagram.

